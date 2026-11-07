Cowboys Announce Brutal News For 1st Round Rookie

The Dallas Cowboys listed only two players with an “out” designation for the team’s upcoming bout at the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin and rookie edger rusher Malachi Lawrence.

And it appears that the latter will miss an extended period of time after the Cowboys announced on Saturday that the first-year 1st round draft pick was heading to injured reserve.

Cowboys Place Malachi Lawrence on IR

“The Cowboys have placed OLB Malachi Lawrence on injured reserve, and activated OLB Marist Liufau off IR/DTR.” Tommy Yarish reported on Nov. 7. “Additionally, WR Jordan Hudson and and TE James Mitchell were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.”

“DT Jonathan Bullard remains on IR/DTR and is out.”

As Yarish notes, the one silver lining of the transaction sending Lawrence to IR is that former third rounder Marist Liufau, who has yet to play a down this season after fracturing his forearm in the preseason, has been activated.

Malachi Lawrence Still Finding His Footing in the NFL

Lawrence has had a mixed start to his career in his first half of his debut season. 1 sack, 13 tackles and 2 passes defended in 8 games and 3 starts is hardly a stat-line to ride home about, but it is also by no means damning.

The UCF grad has been the third most utilized edge rusher on the team since arriving this offseason, with only ex-Pro Bowler Rashan Gary and 2025 second round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku spending more time on the field at the position.

Now, the 23-year old will not return until, at the earliest, Week 13’s clash at the Seahawks on Dec. 7.