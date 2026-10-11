Cowboys’ 426-Tackle DB Didn’t Hold Back on Christian Parker After Week 5 Loss

After the Dallas Cowboys‘ 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, all focus and attention turned to the defense.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed 419 yards, and the Buccaneers possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes. The defense drew criticism for poor secondary coverage and allowing too many big runs throughout the contest.

Of course, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, gets the first blame. The team is off to a historically bad start. They are tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history of games allowing at least 375 yards. It’s the longest in franchise history.

Dallas players are sticking up for their young coach, though.

Dallas Cowboys Defender Backs Christian Parker After Loss

Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker spoke with NFL insider Josina Anderson in the locker room after the loss to the Buccaneers. Anderson asked Hooker about Parker’s adjustments during the game, and the safety praised his young coach.

“Oh, I mean, I think he’s doing a hell of a job making adjustments. He’s given us a lot of stuff to kind of, I guess you could say, maneuver kind of throughout the game. But it’s like, man, guys got to stay focused even when, like I said, it comes down to that stretch. You got to just stay focused and be able to take those adjustments, whether it’s something major or something big, because you never know depending on what the team’s running. So just got to be able to make those adjustments, stay focused, and kind of dial in. Like I said, be consistent with the play.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 20th in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Malik Hooker Still Supports His Coach Despite Rough Start to Cowboys Season

The Cowboys’ defense has a lot of work to do throughout this longer break before Week 6. The defense hasn’t been able to pressure the quarterback consistently, and the secondary has allowed explosive plays.

They have a lot to fix and could make changes over the weekend and going into practice week. While coaching changes aren’t expected, the lineup could shift a bit. Guys like cornerback DaRon Bland could be moved from the outside to the slot.

This will be an interesting week for the Cowboys. If nothing changes over the next few weeks, Dallas could finish similarly to the 2025 season. That could lead to bigger changes across the board.