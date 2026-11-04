Cowboys Hall of Famer Blasts Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has run out of patience with Brian Schottenheimer, delivering a scathing assessment after another game slipped away.

The Hall of Fame receiver unloaded on the Cowboys’ coach following Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to 3-5, turning an opportunity to build momentum into another round of questions about Schottenheimer.

During Monday’s appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Irvin joined Stephen A. Smith in criticizing the direction of the Cowboys. Smith argued that owner Jerry Jones should bring ESPN colleague Rex Ryan to Dallas to help fix the defense.

Smith was so confident Ryan could improve the situation with just a few days of preparation that he offered to bet his paycheck. Irvin’s response was that Smith wasn’t taking much of a risk.

“There is no worse that you can be than they are right now,” Irvin said. “They are the worst.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion then took it a step further.

“My dead mom can coach them better,” Irvin said.

Stephen A. Smith Floats Rex Ryan for Cowboys Job

Smith pointed to Schottenheimer’s 10-14-1 record as the skipper in Dallas. His solution was to hire Ryan to bring some attitude to the team.

“No wonder these cats ain’t prioritizing stuff. You think you’re great even though your record says otherwise. Your record says you aren’t even mediocre, not even average. That’s the damn problem,” Smith said. “That’s why you need somebody like Rex Ryan to come in there and kick somebody’s (expletive). Give them an attitude.

“If I’m Jerry Jones, I’m calling ESPN right now trying to pluck Rex Ryan from this job to get him on the sideline this weekend. I promise you, with four days preparation, that man will do a better job than what the hell we’ve seen the Cowboys doing all season long. I bet my check on it.”

Dallas allowed touchdowns on Arizona’s final four possessions of regulation. The Cardinals needed just 63 seconds to score the tying touchdown with six seconds remaining.

The Cowboys had no answer for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Jacoby Brissett. Running back Tyler Allgeier added 147 rushing yards on just 11 carries, averaging 13.4 yards per attempt.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott Back Cowboys Coach

Jones pushed back on the possibility of a coaching change after Sunday’s loss. Asked about that possibility, Jones said it was not under consideration. He spread responsibility across the organization rather than placing the outcome entirely on Schottenheimer.

“We’re not gonna get into anything — that’s not, in my mind, at this time,” Jones said. “The main thing that’s in my mind is we tee it up for those kinds of spots to win it. We really do want those situations. We call for it. Bring it on.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott defended his coach more forcefully, arguing that players and staff shared responsibility for the result.

“It’s all of us,” Prescott said. “Don’t put the blame on one person. Simple as that. I think that’s weak. I think that’s cowardice.”

Prescott also acknowledged that the Cowboys had opportunities to finish the game on both sides of the ball and failed to capitalize. Arizona tied the game with a touchdown with six seconds remaining in regulation, denying Dallas its first winning streak of the season. Schottenheimer also accepted responsibility for the collapse.

I think it’s all three phases, it really was a tale of two halves. And the second half was not good enough,” Schottenheimer said. “When you have people down, you’ve got to finish them, and that’s the most disappointing thing.”

Dallas has nine games remaining to turn its season around. The next opportunity comes Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.