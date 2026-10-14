Mike Tomlin Dropped Blunt 4-Word Reaction to Cowboys’ Players-Only Meeting

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be in a crisis after a 2-3 start to the season.

Dallas is coming off a tough 24-16 Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Cowboys faced undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in his second career start. The defense struggled, allowing 419 yards and giving the Bucs the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

This led the Cowboys to make some changes. Dallas hired Mike Pettine to be a defensive assistant to help defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The Cowboys’ defensive players held a players-only meeting to get things back on track. That meeting might not get much praise.

Dallas Cowboys Criticized for Defensive Players-Only Meeting

NBC Sports NFL analyst Mike Tomlin appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. Tomlin was asked about the Cowboys’ players-only meeting, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach didn’t 100% approve.

“I think you’re dead,” Tomlin said. “Hey, if it did occur, I’d like to not hear about it. The fact that you hear about it is what makes it BS. You know what I mean? ‘We had a players-only meeting.'”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 21st in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Cowboys Hoping Players-Only Meeting Pays Off for Them

The Cowboys need something to work defensively after a tough season. Their secondary has been decent, but five sacks in five games have exposed the pass rush.

Pettine looks like the guy who can help solve some of this defense’s issues. They need a lot of their veteran players, like Von Miller and Rashan Gary, to step up and play like they were paid to get things done.

Parker has a lot of responsibility to turn things around quickly for the Cowboys. While he shows a lot of promise as a coach, it hasn’t come together in five games.

Dallas better be ready defensively with the Green Bay Packers next on the schedule. The Cowboys will be tested by an offense that just put up over 400 yards against the Chicago Bears‘ defense.

They are hoping to have guys like Cobie Durant, DeMarvion Overshown, and Joey Porter Jr. back in the lineup to help them. The current defensive front will also need to do its job.

The Cowboys simply can’t afford to take another step and lose this game. Even in a win, this defense has to show some kind of progress. There will come a point when, if this doesn’t go well for them, heads will roll.