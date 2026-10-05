Cowboys Face Mounting Calls to Fire Coach Despite Week 4 Win

Through four weeks of a particularly shaky Dallas Cowboys season, probably the only coach on the staff who can feel truly comfortable on his current perch is offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. The offense has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, after all, and because Adams does not have play-calling duties (which lie with head coach Brian Schottenheimer) he can hardly be held to account for some of the breakdowns that have occurred in that department. Schottenheimer, in his second season, is feeling heat. And defensive coordinator Christian Parker is, too, though he is still the new guy and would not be fired four games into his tenure. Nick Sorensen, on the other hand …

Sorensen is the special teams coordinator, and even going back to last year, there were questions about whether he would keep his job after Dallas struggled, on both sides, in the return game. This season got off to a rocky start, too, and a significant portion of the blame for the Week 3 loss to the Ravens lands on Sorensen. Not only was there a blocked field goal, but the Cowboys’ final kickoff should never have gone for a touchback–the lack of a return preserved the seven seconds on the clock the Ravens needed to complete a pass and kick a field goal to defeat Dallas.

Cowboys Had a Field Goal Blocked

There were more Cowboys special teams mistakes on Sunday, too, including another blocked field goal and continued kickoff struggles. By Sunday night, even with the win over the Texans in Houston that brought the Cowboys back to 2-2, there was a loud chorus around the NFL calling for the Cowboys to make the move and fire Sorensen.

And not just random trolls on Twitter/X, either. Prominent Cowboys reporters and analysts were consistently bringing up Sorensen, who is in his second season in Dallas and just his second career stint as a special teams guy (2021 in Jacksonville).

‘Nick Sorensen Can Go, Man’

Start with Cowboys beat reporter Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. He wrote, “Nick Sorensen’s going to be on the hot seat after this game.”

To that, longtime veteran beat writer Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys responded, “Should have been after last season.”

Analyst John Owning posted during Sunday’s game, “No idea why nick sorensen was brought back after last year tbh.”

Kevin Gray of DLLS Sports agreed: “Nick Sorensen can go man, please.”

Dallas sports anchor Brian Kolb posted video of the blocked kick and wrote, “The look on the face of Dallas special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen at the end…”

It would be unusual for the Cowboys to dump their coordinator at this point in the season. But, certainly, few would blame them if they did.