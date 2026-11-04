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Cowboys Named Potential Trade Suitor for Their Former 3-Time Pro Bowl Castoff

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Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
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Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney was notably absent from practice on Wednesday.

Sitting at 3-5, the Dallas Cowboys may be in desperation mode, looking to save their season by adding any kind of talent.

Despite trading for Joey Porter Jr. and signing Von Miller in August, those moves haven’t led to many wins. In fact, it put more people within the organization in the hot seat after a rough start to 2026.

With draft picks dwindling, the Cowboys might be running out of trade assets. They may have a player in mind they know well and can get a good deal on in a trade.

New Dallas Cowboys Trade Idea Helps Their Defense

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Jadeveon Clowney #42 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox made his list of the top trade candidates on the block. Knox had Houston Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on the list, with the Cowboys as a potential trade suitor.

“The Houston Texans have fallen well short of expectations this season and currently sit at 2-5. “While they probably won’t be interested in moving any centerpiece players, they might be willing to part with a player like Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason.

Moving Clowney would save Houston less than $1 million in cap space, but it could bring a reasonable return for a player who may not be with the team beyond this season.

According to Schefter, Clowney has drawn interest ahead of the trade deadline.

While Clowney will turn 34 in February, he remains an effective rotational defender. He has logged 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss with the Texans this season, and he recorded 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss with the Dallas Cowboys last year.”

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played on seven NFL teams. He has posted 153 quarterback hits and 68 sacks in his career.

Last season was the only year Clowney played for the Cowboys, but he was their most productive pass rusher. He finished with 12 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 8.5 sacks, the third-highest total of his long NFL career.

Could Cowboys’ Potential Reunion With Jadeveon Clowney Help Them?

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Jadeveon Clowney #7 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dallas could use all the help they can get in the pass rush. The team has only 15 sacks in eight games this year. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the way with 5, but the edge rushers have only 7.5 total sacks across six players.

Clowney hasn’t had the kind of explosive season he has in his career, but he is still effective. He could jump in and do better than most other edge rushers right now.

It also wouldn’t cost the Cowboys too much, as it might take a 2027 fifth-round pick to get it done. If Dallas can do that, it could be what they need to get this season back on track.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Named Potential Trade Suitor for Their Former 3-Time Pro Bowl Castoff

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