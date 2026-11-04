Cowboys Named Potential Trade Suitor for Their Former 3-Time Pro Bowl Castoff

Sitting at 3-5, the Dallas Cowboys may be in desperation mode, looking to save their season by adding any kind of talent.

Despite trading for Joey Porter Jr. and signing Von Miller in August, those moves haven’t led to many wins. In fact, it put more people within the organization in the hot seat after a rough start to 2026.

With draft picks dwindling, the Cowboys might be running out of trade assets. They may have a player in mind they know well and can get a good deal on in a trade.

New Dallas Cowboys Trade Idea Helps Their Defense

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox made his list of the top trade candidates on the block. Knox had Houston Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on the list, with the Cowboys as a potential trade suitor.

“The Houston Texans have fallen well short of expectations this season and currently sit at 2-5. “While they probably won’t be interested in moving any centerpiece players, they might be willing to part with a player like Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason. Moving Clowney would save Houston less than $1 million in cap space, but it could bring a reasonable return for a player who may not be with the team beyond this season. According to Schefter, Clowney has drawn interest ahead of the trade deadline. While Clowney will turn 34 in February, he remains an effective rotational defender. He has logged 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss with the Texans this season, and he recorded 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss with the Dallas Cowboys last year.”

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played on seven NFL teams. He has posted 153 quarterback hits and 68 sacks in his career. Last season was the only year Clowney played for the Cowboys, but he was their most productive pass rusher. He finished with 12 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 8.5 sacks, the third-highest total of his long NFL career. Could Cowboys’ Potential Reunion With Jadeveon Clowney Help Them?

Dallas could use all the help they can get in the pass rush. The team has only 15 sacks in eight games this year. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the way with 5, but the edge rushers have only 7.5 total sacks across six players.

Clowney hasn’t had the kind of explosive season he has in his career, but he is still effective. He could jump in and do better than most other edge rushers right now.

It also wouldn’t cost the Cowboys too much, as it might take a 2027 fifth-round pick to get it done. If Dallas can do that, it could be what they need to get this season back on track.