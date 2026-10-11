Cowboys Still Seeking New Trade Despite 1 Big Limitation: Report

There’s no question that the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is not fixed, and seeing the way that the previously winless Buccaneers rolled over them on Thursday night in a frustrating 24-16 loss certainly drove that point home. It was a game that should have been a lay-up win for a team coming in with Super Bowl aspirations, and one that seemed to send the franchise reeling when it was over. Brian Schottenheimer vowed to make some changes. And owner Jerry Jones promised hard conversations ahead.

Of course, the Cowboys just spent months revamping what was the worst defense in the NFL in 2025, adding six new starters and bringing in a new coordinator, Christian Parker. But all that time and all those resources spent have been wasted so far. Pro Football Focus delivered the cold, hard facts on this D:

EPA/pass play allowed 32nd

Pass success rate allowed 32nd

Yards/attempt allowed 30th

Completion pct allowed 30th

Pass Rating allowed 32nd

Passing TD allowed 28th

Interceptions 32nd

Jerry Jones Still Seeking a Trade

Something’s gotta change. Jones, of course, makes the bulk of the decisions for the Cowboys, and he has made it clear that his approach to this season is an all-in mentality with the goal of maximizing an offense that has looked elite at times. (Not on Thursday, but at other times.) So, even though Jones has already dipped deep into his pool of draft capital in the next two drafts, the expectation is that he will remain aggressive on the market before the November 10 trade deadline.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones this weekend. Already, the Cowboys have made trades for Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr., and coughed up draft picks to do so. But he’s apparently not finished.

Cowboys Low on Draft Picks

Here’s what Jones wrote about the Cowboys in his “What I’m Hearing” column:

“You also cannot put it past the Dallas Cowboys to make another deal before the trade deadline. I checked in on this, and a source told me they’re going to turn over every stone in an attempt to get this thing fixed.”

But, Jones did caution that Jerry Jones is running out of capital to spend.

He added: “The Cowboys have only three picks in the first six rounds of next year’s draft, and they’re missing their 2028 second-round pick after dealing it to Pittsburgh for Joey Porter Jr. They are running out of tradable resources to confront today’s problems. But I’m told that won’t prevent Jerry Jones from making some sort of move if he feels it necessary before the Nov. 10 deadline.”