NFL Announces Punishment for 2 Cowboys Players for What They Did vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling from their 24-16 Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and backup quarterback Jalon Daniels on “Thursday Night Football” just two days ago.

Heading into the weekend, the team presumably wanted to purge that game quickly from its mind and start focusing on its Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

That defeat was likely an even harder pill to swallow for two Cowboys players who were disciplined by the NFL on Saturday for their actions the previous week in Dallas’ 24-20 win over the Houston Texans.

NFL Fines 2 Cowboys Players After Week 4

Week 4’s win over the Texans was much-needed for the Cowboys who lost two of their first three games of the season.

That victory may feel a little tainted now for wide receiver KaVonte Turpin, who was fined $11,941 for taunting, and cornerback Reddy Steward, who was fined $5,583 for hit on a defenseless player.

“Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways,” the NFL states. “The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review.

“The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team. League staff members examine the plays identified as having potential infractions to determine whether there is cause for additional review.

“Players subject to accountability measures receive a letter informing them of what they did, a video of the play in question, why they are being fined and how much it will cost them. They also receive information on how to appeal the fine. If they choose not to appeal, the fine is withheld from their next game check.”