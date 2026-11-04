Cowboys Have NFL Teams ‘Wondering’ on George Pickens Trade

What was a somewhat shaky but retrievable start from Dallas Cowboys star receiver George Pickens here in the 2026 NFL season has morphed into something of a disaster, with Pickens making only two catches–albeit for 48 yards–on Sunday in the wild loss to Arizona, and with Dallas facing increasing questions about Pickens’ blocking in the run game, the health of Pickens’ hamstring/shoulder, whether he has disengaged from the team and and whether coach Brian Schottenheimer is not fully exploiting the CeeDee Lamb-Pickens pairing. With Pickens playing on a one-year franchise-tag contract he signed (reluctantly) last spring, and eyeing a free agent move out of town this winter, it’s only natural that the Cowboys would weigh trading him.

But the Cowboys do not always follow the natural order in the NFL, of course, and there are indications–as well as firm declarations from Jerry Jones himself–that they won’t be a seller at next week’s trade deadline. Yes, the vibes are low and the record stinks, but there’s still hope and Jones is clinging to it. As always, though, chatter persists despite Cowboys denials.

Teams ‘Wondering’ About Cowboys’ George Pickens Intentions

The latest comes Wednesday in the weekly ESPN column shared by insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. Graziano hints that teams are still nosing around The Star, wondering if the 3-5 Cowboys will change their stance on Pickens, who is well off the 93 catches and 1,429 yards he posted a year ago.

Writes Graziano: “Teams are wondering if the Cowboys would consider trading WR George Pickens if they suffer another loss this week and fall to 3-6. I do not get the sense that Dallas would consider such a move, but if it isn’t planning to sign Pickens to an extension next offseason, it would make sense to at least take the call.

“As for potentially adding players, it’s always possible, but with just four picks in next year’s draft and having already made a jump-the-market move to get CB Joey Porter Jr. earlier this season, the Cowboys might not have another big deadline deal to make.”

The Cowboys will play another game–on Sunday in Indianapolis in Week 9–before the November 10 deadline.