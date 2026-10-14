Proposed NFL Trade Has Cowboys Land $205 Million Superstar to Address Glaring Need

The Dallas Cowboys are to the point of the season where there are player-only meetings in addition to moving coordinators from the field to the coaching box. This is usually a sign that the NFL season has not gone as planned.

Despite plenty of hype this offseason, the Cowboys defense does not appear much different than the struggling unit that was the weak link in 2025. All this is prompting plenty of NFL rumors about moves Dallas could make in the coming weeks.

The Cowboys have until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, to make a potential deal. One star who could be looking for a new home is Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The Chargers are 0-5, and it could make sense to trade Mack to a potential contender. Mack is on a one-year deal and a trade would allow Los Angeles to receive something in return for the pass rusher.

Dallas could use help at most positions on defense and have been linked to veteran pass rushers like Maxx Crosby. Could the Cowboys strike a deal for Mack instead?

Let’s dive into what a potential Cowboys-Chargers trade could look like.

Chargers Star Khalil Mack Has Earned More Than $205 Million During His NFL Career

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay estimated that Mack’s trade value is a 2027 fifth-round pick. Dallas does not own their fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft as it was part of the George Pickens deal.

The Cowboys have fourth- and sixth-round picks the team could offer the Chargers. Acquiring Mack would not require a long-term commitment as the star is on a one-year, $18 million contract.

Mack has earned more than $205 million during his 13 NFL seasons. Overall, parting with a future late-round selection is a more than reasonable price to acquire Mack.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Linked to Potential NFL Trade for Chargers Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

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The star’s last Pro Bowl campaign came in 2024, but Mack is on pace to have a solid season. Through five starts, Mack has posted three sacks, 15 tackles, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns labeled Mack as a potential trade target for the Cowboys.

“Jerry Jones is in a trading mood already and made a splash when he acquired Joey Porter Jr.,” Bahns wrote in an October 13, story titled, “NFL trade deadline buyers and sellers: Cowboys looking to add, possible Chargers fire sale?” “The defense still needs help, though.

“After they added Porter, the Cowboys could shift their focus back toward the front of the unit and continue to address the edge rusher spot, which has been a weakness ever since they shipped Micah Parsons out of town,” Bahns added.

“Jones has not been shy about wanting to shore up the defense through the trade market and is always one for the marquee transaction, so Dallas might not be done big-game hunting.”