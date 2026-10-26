Cowboys Strangely Named Trade Fit for Rival Linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys are open to more trades. Entering Week 7, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper appeared to suggest the possibility the Cowboys could acquire a linebacker they will see on the field Monday night.

That’s quite noteworthy considering Dallas plays one of its fiercest rivals — the Philadelphia Eagles.

On his list of 50 potential trade candidates, Popper included Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith. Interestingly, Popper also mentioned the Cowboys as one of the best fits for Smith.

“The Eagles exercised Smith’s fifth-year option in the spring. He is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and is due $13.75 million guaranteed in 2027. Because the Eagles restructured Smith’s fifth-year option — a pretty rare occurrence — they would take on a little less than $1 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Smith,”

wrote Popper. “The Eagles are now in a rare position. They can sell and potentially earn a high draft slot, affording GM Howie Roseman a chance to retool.

“Smith, a violent edge-setter who had 13 pressures through the first six weeks, would be a trade option if Roseman aggressively pursues this rebuild opportunity.”

Smith has 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits in 51 NFL games over four seasons with the Eagles. This year, the linebacker has 12 combined tackles, including four for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one pass defense.

Cowboys Trade Destination for Eagles LB Nolan Smith?

Getty The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named the Dallas Cowboys a best fit for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith.

Popper didn’t explain why he included the Cowboys on his list of best fits for the Eagles linebacker.

Presumably, it was because Dallas could use additional defensive upgrades, particularly in the middle of the unit. The Cowboys already acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. So, linebacker could use a boost.

Dallas will likely get back inside linebacker DeMarion Overshown for the Eagles showdown Monday night. He has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury.

But Marist Liufau remains sidelined, and Dee Winters will miss his first game of the season in Week 7. Winters suffered an Achilles strain last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Why Philadelphia Wouldn’t Deal Smith to Dallas

Getty It seems highly unlikely the Philadelphia Eagles would trade linebacker Nolan Smith to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

If I had to guess why Popper included the Cowboys among the best fits for Smith it was because he sees the linebacker fitting in the Dallas defense.

As far as a realistic trade destination, well, it doesn’t have much of a chance to get done.

It would be highly unusual for the Eagles to help the Cowboys with a trade for a defensive starter. For that to occur, one would have to think the Eagles would need to be out of the playoff race. It’s hard to say when that will occur, though, with the rough start for the NFC East this season.

Secondly, the Eagles would have to deal Dallas a player on an expiring contract.

As Popper explained, Smith’s deal doesn’t expire until 2027. If the Eagles traded Smith to Dallas then, the Cowboys would get him for at least the rest of his season and next year.

That’s good news for Dallas, but that’s far from ideal for the Eagles.

There’s also no guarantee Philadelphia will be open to trading Smith to any place let alone the Cowboys. The Eagles would have to have a big fire sale for Smith to actually be a trade candidate.

If that’s the case, the Cowboys might also have to make an offer the Eagles can’t refuse to make that kind of trade occur.