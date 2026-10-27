Cowboys’ Quiet $2.75 Million Defender Has Emerged as Best Offseason Addition

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten back on track after their Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as some new additions are starting to step up.

Guys like Caleb Downs are starting to make a significant difference for this team. The hope is that trend will continue throughout the season.

Two major disappointments for the Cowboys from 2025 additions who haven’t been as great are Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. While Williams and Clark are starting to play better the last two games, one 2026 offseason addition that no one talked about is outperforming them.

Dallas Cowboys Quiet Addition to Defensive Line Might Be Their Best From the Offseason

ESPN released its latest NFL power rankings after Week 7 action, with the Cowboys staying put at 20. Each team reporter was asked to name the best offseason addition, and Archer named defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia as the Cowboys’ top one.

“It wasn’t supposed to be this way when the Cowboys put together their roster in the offseason. Their biggest free agent signing in a decade, safety Jalen Thompson, has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury and hasn’t made game-changing plays. First-round pick Caleb Downs has been OK at safety. The other first-round pick, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, moved into the starting lineup in Week 6. Ogbonnia, who signed a modest one-year, $2.75 million deal, has been the Cowboys’ best run defender up front over Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.”

Ogbonnia has quickly been an impact player for the Cowboys early in the season. In seven games, he has racked up 24 tackles, 5 pressures, 3 hurries, 2 quarterback hits, and 2 tackles for loss.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 71.2, ranking 23rd out of 126 eligible interior defensive linemen. He also got a pass-rush grade of 60.3 (ranked 75th) and a run-defense grade of 73.5 (ranked ninth).

Cowboys’ Defensive Line Starting to Pick Up on Their Performance

Williams has recorded sacks in each of the last two games, showing he is getting some pass rush. Clark has been picking it up against the run.

Ogbonnia has been the Cowboys’ only consistent interior defensive lineman. He has done a lot for this Dallas team and put them in position to succeed.

At 3-4, the Cowboys appear to be back on track and trending upward. They are now 2-1 in the NFC East and just need to find a way to catch the New York Giants for the top spot.

Dallas will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2026 season. It will be a big one for the Cowboys’ defense. If they can maintain their momentum, they have a chance to win the division.