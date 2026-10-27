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Cowboys’ Quiet $2.75 Million Defender Has Emerged as Best Offseason Addition

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys helmets are seen against the Philadelphia Eaglesat Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten back on track after their Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as some new additions are starting to step up.

Guys like Caleb Downs are starting to make a significant difference for this team. The hope is that trend will continue throughout the season.

Two major disappointments for the Cowboys from 2025 additions who haven’t been as great are Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. While Williams and Clark are starting to play better the last two games, one 2026 offseason addition that no one talked about is outperforming them.

Dallas Cowboys Quiet Addition to Defensive Line Might Be Their Best From the Offseason

Otito Ogbonnia
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Otito Ogbonnia #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN released its latest NFL power rankings after Week 7 action, with the Cowboys staying put at 20. Each team reporter was asked to name the best offseason addition, and Archer named defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia as the Cowboys’ top one.

“It wasn’t supposed to be this way when the Cowboys put together their roster in the offseason. Their biggest free agent signing in a decade, safety Jalen Thompson, has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury and hasn’t made game-changing plays. First-round pick Caleb Downs has been OK at safety. The other first-round pick, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, moved into the starting lineup in Week 6. Ogbonnia, who signed a modest one-year, $2.75 million deal, has been the Cowboys’ best run defender up front over Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.”

Ogbonnia has quickly been an impact player for the Cowboys early in the season. In seven games, he has racked up 24 tackles, 5 pressures, 3 hurries, 2 quarterback hits, and 2 tackles for loss.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 71.2, ranking 23rd out of 126 eligible interior defensive linemen. He also got a pass-rush grade of 60.3 (ranked 75th) and a run-defense grade of 73.5 (ranked ninth).

Cowboys’ Defensive Line Starting to Pick Up on Their Performance

Quinnen Williams
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the bench during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Williams has recorded sacks in each of the last two games, showing he is getting some pass rush. Clark has been picking it up against the run.

Ogbonnia has been the Cowboys’ only consistent interior defensive lineman. He has done a lot for this Dallas team and put them in position to succeed.

At 3-4, the Cowboys appear to be back on track and trending upward. They are now 2-1 in the NFC East and just need to find a way to catch the New York Giants for the top spot.

Dallas will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2026 season. It will be a big one for the Cowboys’ defense. If they can maintain their momentum, they have a chance to win the division.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ Quiet $2.75 Million Defender Has Emerged as Best Offseason Addition

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