Pat McAfee Shares Truth on Troy Aikman Replacement Rumors

It would appear that Pat McAfee is not joining ESPN’s football broadcast as a color analyst anytime soon.

This whole saga started with a report that claimed – and was further confirmed by Aikman himself – that he and long time announcing partner, Joe Buck, fell out ahead of the Monday Night Football broadcast that saw the Buffalo Bills edge the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Oct. 12.

Aikman spoke about this on Thursday, the day after the report dropped, on 97.6 The Ticket, and seemed to imply that he could leave ESPN at the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, which will conclude with the pair announcing Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

Troy Aikman Leaves Door Open to Leave ESPN in 2027

This was merely an implication of what could happen, and Aikman has yet to formally announce anything. Nevertheless, the rumor mill has been churning and some online have reported that ESPN may look to media personality and host of the Pat McAfee Show – Pat McAfee – to replace Aikman as the color analyst.

“Troy Aikman confirmed today he plans to leave ESPN after the Super Bowl 61 broadcast with Joe Buck. Aikman and Buck had been partners on calls for 25 consecutive seasons. There is significant buzz building that ESPN could be replacing Aikman with Pat McAfee in 2027.” Evan Sidery reported on Thursday.

Pat McAfee Vehemently Denies Replacing Troy Aikman

However, it would appear that this noise and these rumors are unfounded, according to the man himself, McAfee. Speaking on his show and posting the clip on X after the fact, McAfee denied the reports, saying that there are not “real”.

“I’ve already posted that this isn’t real.. There’s Monday Night Football business happening in a very public way.. We’re BIG fans of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.. I’m not supposed to be in a football booth and there’s never been a conversation about me being in the Monday Night Football booth”. McAfee stated in response to the rumors.

McAfee’s response appears to be overwhelmingly emphatic that he will not be joining the ESPN Monday night broadcast, noting that he is “not supposed” to be in the football booth, despite having done once before during a Detroit Lions – Green Bay Packers game in December 2018.

At this point it would seem like ESPN will be turning to another face to pair with Joe Buck, if Aikman does in fact leave.