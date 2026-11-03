Cowboys Players Draw Attention for What They Did After Practice

It was, perhaps just a miscommunication, but for an organization as normally well-run as the Dallas Cowboys, at least in terms of its media and public relations wing, that would be very much out of character. But the facts are simple–generally, on Mondays after the team reports to The Star, players are typically available in the locker room for media interviews. But this Monday, the players were not around when the media got to the locker room, having already left the building.

As Jon Machota of The Athletic, a veteran of the beat, noted, “The Cowboys just had locker room availability, but majority of roster left the facility before we got in there. No players were interviewed. Can’t say I remember that happening before.”

Cowboys Meeting Keeps Players From Media

Now, it would not be a surprise if the Cowboys players bolted before seeing a crew of reporters, especially after the way that Week 8 unfolded, with a blown fourth-quarter lead of two touchdowns giving way to a 33-30 overtime loss to a team with its backup quarterback on the field for the second half.

The Cowboys had a player development meeting that got out before media was brought down to the locker room. Media relations said we should’ve been brought down earlier than we were https://t.co/CYGuygQOmh— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2026

But Machota added an addendum to his original post, writing, “The Cowboys had a player development meeting that got out before media was brought down to the locker room. Media relations said we should’ve been brought down earlier than we were.”

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News had much the same experience, writing on Twitter/X: “Leaving Cowboys locker room, just a handful of players walking through. Media didn’t talk with anyone.

Have a good day.”

But he then followed up, “Cowboys players had a meeting that ended early which led to a lighter than normal locker room.”