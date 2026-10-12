Cowboys Players Took Matters Into Their Own Hands to Start Week 6

After the nightmare that was the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team had to change.

First, the Cowboys announced that they were hiring Mike Pettine to the defensive staff. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s first NFL job was on Pettine’s staff, so that connection made sense.

As for the players, there are questions about whether the lineup will change. While the players can’t control that, they can control how they play on the field, and they took the first step to improve that.

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Players Take First Action of Week 6

DLLS Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. reported that the defensive players met on Monday morning. The players appeared to hope to work out some issues among themselves before facing the Green Bay Packers.

“Cowboys defense had a players only meeting this morning to air things out. They say its not Christian Parker’s fault. It’s on the coaching. It’s on the players. Von Miller said he has been around bad coaching before. He said they are getting coached well.”

Dallas’ defense allowed 419 yards against the Buccaneers in the loss. That was the fifth straight game this season the Cowboys allowed at least 375 yards. The Cowboys are tied for the longest streak in NFL history, and it was the longest in franchise history.

Their defense ranks last in run defense, allowing 168.4 yards per game. They are also 31st in total yards allowed per game with 395.4, 26th in points allowed per game with 27.2, and 21st in pass defense with 227.

Cowboys Looking to Get Things on Track In Week 6

This week might be the most important of the season for the Cowboys after starting 2-3. Their defense has been the team’s biggest headache, and they need to get things on track.

Bringing in a veteran defensive coach like Pettine should help set things on the right path, at least. Parker’s relationship with Pettine certainly will make things better.

At some point, though, the players will have to execute the plays on the field. The squad has too many good players to let this keep slipping week after week.

Dallas will be leaning on veterans like Von Miller to show the younger guys what a good team looks like. Miller has held up the Lombardi Trophy before, so he knows what a Super Bowl-winning team looks like.

It feels like the Cowboys are far from that, but they have a chance to make it right in the long week. They have 10 days to prepare for the Packers and be at their best if they want to end their recent losing going on. This week’s practice will be critical in setting the tone for what the team needs to do to get back on a winning way.