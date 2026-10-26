Cowboys Preseason Fan Favorite Set for NFL Debut vs. Eagles

Six months ago, when the NFL draft was wrapping up and Georgia Southern’s Camden Brown went three days without hearing his name called, the chance that he would be standing in an NFL uniform for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepared to face the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” was, no doubt, a longshot. But with KaVontae Turpin sidelined with an injury (rib cartilage) for Week 7, Brown is set to make his debut in the league under the bright lights in Philly.

As Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote on Twitter/X on Monday, “Cowboys WR Camden Brown is officially making his NFL debut tonight.

Cowboys WR Camden Brown is officially making his NFL debut tonight. https://t.co/9woDjwRWQU— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 26, 2026

Camden Brown a Cowboys Preseason Star

As so often happens in the NFL, Brown was a Cowboys breakout player this summer, despite having been undrafted. He arrived in camp with a sort of backward NFL and college journey–rather than transferring from the Sun Belt up to the SEC, Brown transferred from Auburn to Georgia Southern because he felt he was not getting enough opportunity. Once he transferred, Brown put up big numbers, going for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns, second in FBS. Those were also both school records for Georgia Southern.

Brown earned rave reviews when he took the field for the Cowboys this preseason, compiling eight catches, 166 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

Camden Brown’s Emotional Backstory

He also earned fan favorite status among Cowboys backers, especially after he shared a touching story after his first big game this preseason, against the Seahawks, when he caught two touchdowns. Brown lost his sister five years ago to kidney failure.

After Brown broke out for two touchdowns in the first Cowboys preseason game, he said, “She had kidney failure. People said she wasn’t gonna make it past three. She still proved people wrong. She lived to 17 years old.

“So this past week was a little rough for me because August 13th, 2021 was the day she passed away. So I’m blessed, just living through her every single day. I feel like she lived through me today. That’s just the exciting thing about me. Every single day is the way I can share my story and be the best version of myself every single day.”

Cowboys Have High Praise

Now, Brown will hope to see the field in what is a very crowded Cowboys wide receiver room. It’s also a wide receiver room that could use a jolt, though, after the offense has sputtered the past two weeks. We even saw Brian Schottenheimer take a swipe at George Pickens for his lax approach to blocking.

Schottenheimer was effusive in camp about Brown, so it’s a legitimate question as to whether he will put Brown on the field on Monday.

“The game is not too big for him,” Schottenheimer said. “He does that every day in practice. We see it all the time. You know, thought it was really, really good throw by Sam. Tight coverage. But they trust him.

“But he’s been doing that the whole time. What I love about him is he does the little things, too. You watch him on special teams and one-on-one drills. He realizes that that’s how you make this football team when you got a receiver room that is filled with George Pickens, CeeDee Lambs, people like that. That’s what matters. So, you know, really good day. Got to keep stacking them like he’s been doing.”