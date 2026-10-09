Cowboys on Wrong Side of NFL History in Loss to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have saved their season with a 24-16 Week 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In the process, rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels also made NFL history in the process.

“Since QB starts were first tracked in 1950, only one QB has done the following in each of his first 2 NFL starts: completed 70% of his passes thrown, a TD pass, and rushed for 20+ yards,” OptaStats wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “That one QB is Jalon Daniels. He was undrafted.”

Daniels also did something against the Cowboys no one had in almost 40 years.

“Jalon Daniels is the first undrafted rookie starting QB to beat the Cowboys since 1987 (Washington’s Ed Rubbert),” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account.

Daniels went 19-of-25 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions in the win over the Cowboys, plus 23 rushing yards. He was making his 2nd consecutive start after Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb in Week 3.

The win improved the Buccaneers to 1-4 while the Cowboys dropped to 2-3.

“Jalon Daniels picked up his first career QB win against the Cowboys on TNF, becoming the fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the Common Draft Era to win a primetime game,” the NFL wrote on its official X account.

Jalon Daniels Shocked Bucs in Training Camp

Daniels won the backup quarterback role for the Buccaneers in a huge training camp upset.

“Sources: The Bucs are moving forward with UDFA QB Jalon Daniels as their backup QB to Baker Mayfield, as he’s impressed throughout camp,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on August 30. “A true find and a very cool story … The Bucs signed Jalon Daniels and gave him a signing bonus of $25K. Now, he’s their backup QB. And he’s earned it.”

“Great story in Tampa,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account.

The Buccaneers cut veteran backup and free-agent signee Jake Browning in a corresponding move — the player the Buccaneers signed in the offseason to presumably be Mayfield’s backup.

“Not a surprise, but undrafted Kansas rookie Jalon Daniels will be the Bucs No. 2 QB and they are releasing Jake Browning,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.

Jalon Daniels Impressed Throughout Offseason

Daniels, 23, made 45 starts over 6 seasons at the University of Kansas, where he earned All-Big 12 honors in 2022.

“Daniels has an NFL-quality arm but inconsistent ball placement and decision-making. Though undersized, he has dual-threat talent, with explosive flashes and the quick processing to maximize what a defense is giving him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The greatest area of concern: He needs to take better care of the football (19 interceptions and 18 fumbles over his final 24 college games). Overall, Daniels has the ball-handling skills and intangibles that give him a chance, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough to overcome versus NFL speed.”