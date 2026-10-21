Cowboys’ 6-Foot-1 Weapon Received Endorsement Before George Pickens 2027 Decision

As the Dallas Cowboys navigate a rocky 2026 season, they’ll need to make some big decisions in 2027.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is currently on a franchise tag through this season and could be a free agent in the offseason. Dallas will need to decide whether to franchise tag Pickens again, offer him a long-term deal, or move on.

With Pickens off to a slower start in 2026 than last year, questions remain about whether to pay him big money as the WR2. The Cowboys could look to one of their younger targets as a temporary WR2 in 2027.

Dallas Cowboys Could Turn to Another Receiver to Be WR2 in 2027

The guys at 105.3 The Fan discussed the potential for Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to be the WR2 over Pickens in 2027. While there was some debate, Flournoy got some praise and the belief that he could do the job.

“Yeah, I think I still would have faith in him doing that. Yeah, I would. But I mean, I would obviously want to draft a guy. But for a year, if he’s your wide receiver 2, because you signed him to what, a one-year extension? It’s not like he’s a guy that’s here super long-term. I think he’s capable of doing that. I mean, we’ve seen CeeDee (Lamb) where it was T.Y. Hilton. who ended up having to be his number 2 wide receiver, and they were still one of the highest-scoring offenses in all the sport back in 2022. So it’s not like he’s got to have a George Pickens on the other side to have this offense put up numbers. But hell, it’s nice to see. But if they’re not going to utilize it, then no, there’s no point in putting that money and resources into it.”

In six games this season, Flournoy has caught 23 receptions for 234 yards and 1 touchdown. Pickens has 33 receptions for 428 yards and 1 touchdown.

Could Ryan Flournoy Fill in as the Cowboys’ WR2 in 2027?

Flournoy just got a contract extension from the Cowboys that will keep him on the team through the 2027 season. They have every reason to believe he will keep improving.

Pickens is still having a solid season, but they may be looking to save some money. Another franchise tag would put his price tag at about $35 million for 2027.

Dallas has to improve in other areas, so they can always draft a receiver and spend the money that was supposed to go to Pickens on something else. They could focus more on defense and improving that side of the ball.

The Cowboys would love to continue to keep Lamb, Pickens, and Flournoy for a long time. If they do, though, it might prevent them from improving the rest of the roster because they won’t have the money.