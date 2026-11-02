Stephen Jones Addressed Calls for Coaching Changes After Cowboys Collapse

The noise is getting much louder for the Dallas Cowboys to start making changes after another bad collapse.

This time, they led by 14 points in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, but blew the lead and lost in overtime, 33-30. Dallas dropped to 3-5 and has lost three of its last four games.

Fans are calling for major changes within the organization, starting with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys continue to make it clear publicly that they support Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys Address Calls for Coaching Changes After Week 8 Loss

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan when asked about potential coaching changes. Jones made it clear that nothing is going to happen.

“I don’t think you fire somebody just to send a message. If it’s something there that you make a change because it’ll make us better in the long haul then you certainly have to take a look at it. … I’m into making changes when it makes you better.”

Schottenheimer is 10-14-1 as the Cowboys’ head coach over the last season and a half. The Cowboys are two games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

Jones Family Addressing Dallas Cowboys Coaching Changes

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones faced multiple questions about Schottenheimer after the loss. Jones dove deep into that conversation.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones responded to a question about whether he is worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

The Cowboys are back in action in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, hoping to get the season back on track. Dallas has found ways to lose games, either on offense or on defense.

While Week 8 wasn’t a “must-win” game, this Colts showdown sure feels like a must-win. Another loss against a team that’s tanking, and it could be season over for the Cowboys, and maybe a coaching change happens.