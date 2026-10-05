Stephen Jones Dropped ‘Sneaky’ Statement on Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer

Energy is high in Dallas after the Cowboys took down their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans, 34-30 in their Week 4 showdown.

After a slow first half, the Cowboys dominated the second half, scoring 28 points and completing a 10-point comeback to win. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exploded for 17 receptions, 189 yards, and 1 touchdown in the win.

That win puts the Cowboys at 2-2 and back on track for the season. While it’s been an up-and-down season for Dallas so far, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is finding his footing, with fans hoping he’s the man who can break the 30-year Super Bowl drought. Some within the organization believe he could be that guy.

Stephen Jones Gives His Vote of Confidence to Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he spoke about his head coach. Jones has all the confidence that the underrated Schottenheimer can get the job done and help them win a Super Bowl.

“Absolutely,” Jones said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He’s got a sneaky resume in terms of having a lot of history in this league. … We certainly feel like he can get the job done. He’s got a lot of confidence. He’s very authentic. He’s certainly respected. I think the players have a lot of confidence in him. I think his staff has a lot of confidence in him. … And I can tell you I know Jerry, myself, our family and the organization have a lot of confidence in him.”

Schottenheimer went 7-9-1 last season as the head coach. He spent the previous three seasons as an assistant on the team, including offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. He’s been an offensive coordinator for three NFL teams and at Georgia. In two seasons, Schottenheimer is 9-11-1 with the Cowboys.

Can Brian Schottenheimer be the Cowboys Coach to Lead Them to the Super Bowl?

The talent level on offense is more than enough for the team to make the Super Bowl. Between Dak Prescott, Lamb, George Pickens, and the offensive line, that’s a unit that can win it all.

Their biggest concerns come with the defense and how many points they surrender. They allow the fourth-most points per game (28) and rank 30th in total defense, allowing 389.5 yards per game.

Schottenheimer has the talent to get it done and the resources around him to be successful. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has proven that with all the trades and signings they have made.

At some point, the pressure will be on Schottenheimer to deliver. For now, he’s okay. Any more losing from him and it could be a massive problem moving forward.