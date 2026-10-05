Stephen Jones Shared Heavy Truth on Cowboys’ Defense After Close Week 4 Win

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Houston with a 34-30 win over the Texans in Week 4, moving to 2-2.

While the offense is firing on all cylinders, the defense is still not looking 100% great. Dallas surrendered 397 yards and 30 points in the victory.

That hasn’t stopped the chatter about how this defense can improve over the season. It has to happen soon, and even the head guys at the top of the Cowboys know it.

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Their Defense

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, where he spoke about the team’s defensive struggles. Jones was encouraged by what he’s seen, but knows there’s one area that has to improve.

“I do think we’re doing some things to stop the run,” Jones said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “It’s showing up with that. We have confidence with this defense. Bringing a guy in like Joey Porter who can make some plays on the defensive side of the ball is huge for us.” “We do have to cut the points back. They got 30 yesterday. We got to be better than that.”

Dallas’ defense has been among one of the worst in the NFL this season. The Cowboys are ranked 30th in total defense (389.5 yards per game), 24th in pass defense (239.3 yards per game), 31st in run defense (150.3 yards per game), and 29th in scoring defense (28 points per game).

Cowboys’ Defense Showing Slow Progress Through Four Weeks

Many thought bringing in Christian Parker as defensive coordinator would address many of their issues. They also added significant talent through free agency, trades, and the draft to improve the defense.

Seeing it in the bottom 10 in every statistical category is pretty discouraging for everyone. They have the talent, but they aren’t putting it together well.

Some of their issues include a lack of pass rush and struggles to stop teams on third down. These are things they can still fix throughout the season, but it will take time. It’s a matter of more reps and experience for these players to work together.

The good news is that the Cowboys have a get-right game coming up on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is playing without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who is out with a finger injury. The Buccaneers are also 0-4 on the season.

If the Cowboys have any chance to answer the call and rebound, this is it. The Dallas offense is always ready to help, but the defense needs to make plays and support the team.