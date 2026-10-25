Cowboys Get Stunning Dak Prescott Trade Take From Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has grown frustrated with the Dallas Cowboys’ uneven start and said he would immediately swap starting quarterback Dak Prescott for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Cowboys sit at 2-4 after six games in the 2026 season, most recently falling 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers. Prescott has drawn criticism during the stretch, including after a 24-16 home loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bayless, a longtime Cowboys supporter, made the remarks on the Gridiron podcast alongside Aqib Talib. He pointed to the team’s results with Prescott available in recent seasons.

Skip Bayless Open to Straight-Up Dak Prescott Deal for Jayden Daniels

In the clip shared by Gridiron on X, Bayless made his opinion crystal clear.

“If they want to trade me Jayden Daniels for Dak Prescott. It’s done. Straight up, player for player. Let me have him, I’ll take it,” Bayless said.

“He was available all last year when we went 7-9-1. He’s been available this year; we’re 2-4. Give me Jayden Daniels.”

Daniels, in his third season, has started four games for the Commanders this year. He has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting a 97.6 passer rating. He has also rushed for 213 yards and two scores.

Prescott has started all six games for Dallas. He is 163 of 246 for 1,639 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 90.1 rating and 66.3 percent completion rate. The Cowboys rank sixth in the league in passing yards per game at 273.2 but sit near the bottom of the league in rushing.

Division Race and Monday Night Matchup

The Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 7. Philadelphia is also 2-4, and a Dallas victory would move the Cowboys into a tie for second in the NFC East. The New York Giants lead the division at 3-2-1, while the Commanders are 1-4-1.

Dallas finished 7-9-1 last season with Prescott under center for most of the year. Daniels, as a rookie in 2024, helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys have not advanced beyond the divisional round during Prescott’s tenure as the full-time starter since 2016.

Prescott’s recent outings include a 34-of-54, 258-yard performance with one touchdown and two interceptions against Green Bay. Against Tampa Bay he went 24 of 42 for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss that snapped the Buccaneers’ winless streak.

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed 26.5 points per game and ranks near the bottom of the league against the run. Offense has produced 25.2 points per game, but turnovers have been an issue in the losses.

Bayless has long argued that Dallas needs a different approach at quarterback after years of regular-season production without deep playoff runs.

The team remains in contention in a weak NFC East, with games remaining against Arizona, Indianapolis and others before a late-season rematch with Philadelphia.