Cowboys Legend Takes Swipe at Dak Prescott Before Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys come limping into Week 7 on Monday night in Philadelphia, with two straight losses and just a 2-4 record. They also come in as a confused bunch, one that seemed to have established some contours to the season in the first four weeks–awesome offense, very shaky defense–that completely flipped in Weeks 5 and 6 losses to the Buccaneers and Packers. The defense was not great in either game, but showed marginal improvement. It was Dak Prescott and the self-proclaimed “GOTI” (Greatest Offense There Is) that took a wrong turn in both of those losses, scoring just 26 combined points.

Prescott is 58-for-96 for 574 yards, with four interceptions and two touchdowns in the past two weeks. The picks were, generally, not his fault, but they’re still an indication of an offense that has gone off the rails. More generally, Prescott has struggled to handle blitzes and make the right reads at the line–usually a strength of his. That’s got to get fixed, and fast.

Cowboys Offensive Line Out of Sync

For former Cowboys star Michael Irvin, the blame, and the responsibility for the fix, is on Prescott.

Speaking on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Monday, Irvin started by pointing the finger at Prescott, though he acknowledged that the offensive line has had its issues, too: “Dak certainly gets a big piece of the blame because what has happened here, lately, with the Dallas Cowboys is they’re trying to work Tyler Smith back in, you see defenses now stacking that line of scrimmage and that offensive line is just now put together well and on the same page right now. And guys are coming free.”

Dak Prescott Getting ‘Baited’

But Prescott has been the Cowboys starter for 11 years, and Irvin said he should know better how to handle the aggressive looks he has been getting from opposing defenses.

Said Irvin: “Last week, Dak threw an interception where he has to be able to read that back side guy that’s falling off—it’s the same throw he made to CeeDee Lamb in the Texans game when he made the game-tying touchdown. But in that situation, they junked it up and baited Dak Prescott.

“Dak has been in the league way too long to have those situations happening to him. He has to get this team back to what they were doing Weeks 1-4 when they were putting up 30 points a game.”

Kickoff in Cowboys vs. Eagles is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.