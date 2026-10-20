Cowboys Eye Demotion for Struggling $33 Million Starter Amid Changes

In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys‘ loss to the Packers on Sunday night, a frustrating defeat that dropped them to 2-4 on the season, the one positive notion might have been that, where the Cowboys inserted some new players and tinkered with the lineup, the team actually had some success. Brevyn Spann-Ford replaced Jake Ferguson as the starter at tight end, and both as a blocker and receiver, looked the part of the lead tight end. Similarly, Malachi Lawrence took over for Donovan Ezeiruaku as one edge rusher, and the rookie continued to impress. More changes still are needed–and that may mean Broderick Jones finally replacing Terence Steele at right tackle.

That possibility was floated in the wake of the game on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, with Bryan Broaddus–the former Cowboys NFL scout–being asked if it was time to swap out Steele for Jones, the former first-round pick Dallas acquired before the season.

Said Broaddus: “I think there is no question, you want to start making some movements now, you need to think about that now.”

Cowboys Set to Move Out Terence Steele?

Steele continues to be subpar at his position, the weak link on a Cowboys line that should round into shape now that star guard Tyler Smith is back from his hand injury. The Cowboys brought in Steele and a fourth-round pick for a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder next year–the cost was not exorbitant–but he was clearly added to pressure Steele into improvement.

The Cowboys are loathe to give up on Steele because even after a pay cut, he is on a three-year, $33 million contract.

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Broderick Jones ‘Did a Nice Job’ in Debut

Jones is recovering from a neck injury and was not 100% throughout training camp, one reason the Steelers were willing to move him to the Cowboys. He debuted when Tyler Guyton was hurt against the Buccaneers in Week 5. But is he ready to finally take over for Steele?

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked that question, and two-stepped it: “Broderick is still getting his reps. I think Terence has played well. None of us really did well enough (Sunday) on offense. But Broderick is a guy that’s got a ton of ability. And, when he went in and had to play against Tampa last week, I thought he did a nice job. And you saw the athleticism and what we liked so much about him.”

But it must, at least, be on the table. The Cowboys are struggling on both sides of the ball. Changes are needed, and if Jones is ready, there’s little reason not to get him no the field.