Cowboys’ $33 Million Struggling Lineman Faces Nightmare Matchup in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football.

It’s a short week for the Cowboys, which didn’t give them much time to recover from their Week 4 win over the Houston Texans. That didn’t help much in their preparation for the Buccaneers, who enter the game at 0-4.

The Cowboys have many advantages the Buccaneers don’t. One aspect of the game could be a nightmare for one of Dallas’s starting offensive linemen, though.

Dallas Cowboys Better Watch Out for One Matchup Against Buccaneers

DLLS’s John Andersen shared some interesting stats entering the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. Andersen is watching a matchup in the game: Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby.

“Terence Steele’s 15.7% blown block rate is the WORST in the NFL among 67 OT with at least 50 pass blocking snaps this season (by 2.6%). His assignment in Week 5 is YaYa Diaby — 9 pressures, 4 quick pressures, 0.85-sec avg get-off (0 sacks).”

In 178 pass-blocking snaps this season, Steele has allowed 6 pressures, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack. He has been called on 1 penalty in 2026.

Pro Football Focus has Steele graded at a 57.3 overall, ranking 58th out of 69 eligible tackles. He also has a pass-blocking grade of 61.4 (ranked 54th) and a run-blocking grade of 52.8 (ranked 57th).

Diaby has not produced a sack this season, but has been getting pressure on the quarterback. He has racked up 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass deflection in 2026.

Terence Steele Better Be Ready For Cowboys in Week 5

The Cowboys’ offensive line has had its moments this season with good pass protection, but it has struggled to get the running game going. Dallas’ right tackle position has drawn a lot of attention, with Steele up and down.

In early September, Steele battled Broderick Jones for the starting job after the Cowboys traded for Jones from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steele won the job, but has been inconsistent at best.

This could lead to an interesting matchup for Steele on the right side of the line. He’ll face some of the Buccaneers’ edge rushers, who have been solid this season despite the losing record.

It will be a test of how Steele is progressing this season. He has the job for now, but that might not last too much longer if he continues to struggle for the Cowboys.

On a short week, it’s already a challenge for him to get the job done, but Steele has to make it work. Dallas wants to establish the run and can only do it by running on his side. This is a big game for Steele to see how he does, and if he struggles, do the Cowboys use the 10-day break between games to make a change at right tackle?