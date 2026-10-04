Did CBS Fire Tony Romo? What Happened as CBS Names Romo’s Replacement

Ahead of the Chiefs-Raiders game in NFL Week 4, CBS announced the network’s final decision on Tony Romo’s status. CBS revealed that the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

So, did CBS fire Romo following his arrest? Technically no, but it became clear that Romo did not exactly have a role to return to at CBS after being placed on leave by the network.

Let’s dive into the timeline of events that lead to the CBS-Romo breakup.

CBS placed the Dallas Cowboys legend on indefinite leave following the announcer’s arrest in July for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

Ahead of the NFL season, Romo announced that he planned to continue this absence but also indicated a desire to return to the booth. CBS later announced the first three weeks of the NFL announcer pairings, and Romo was not listed for any of the games.

Instead, JJ Watt replaced Romo alongside Jim Nantz in calling the CBS marquee NFL game to start the season. It is a decision that would ultimately turn permanent.

CBS announced the split with Romo days before the Chiefs-Raiders game on CBS in Week4. Fans can get used to Watt and Nantz working together as all signs point to this being the CBS marquee announcer pairing moving forward.

CBS Replaced Tony Romo With JJ Watt Alongside Jim Nantz as CBS Announcers for Top NFL Game

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While CBS did not technically fire Romo, it became apparent that the network wanted out of the star’s massive contract. CBS clearly felt that Watt was a suitable permanent replacement for Romo.

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” CBS detailed in an October 2, statement. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.

“JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn.”

Where Is Tony Romo Now? Former CBS Announcer Reveals Plans to ‘Take a Break’ Months After Arrest

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Prior to the news, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that things were trending towards CBS looking to get out of Romo’s contract. Romo still had four years and $72 million remaining on his CBS contract.

The longtime NFL quarterback hinted that he will not immediately look for a new media job following the recent split.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years,” Romo remarked in an October 2, statement following the CBS’ announcement, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. “I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life– with a desire to win and be the best that I can be.

“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity,” Romo added.

“I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

CBS Is Expected to Pay Tony Romo a ‘Large Portion’ of the $72 Million Remaining on His Contract: Insider

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Following the news becoming official, Marchand reported that Romo will receive a “large portion” of the $72 million the former NFL quarterback is owed by CBS.

“Updated story: The exact amount that Romo received in the settlement is not fully known, but the two sides avoided going to court which points to Romo receiving a a large portion of the $72M he remaining on his contract,” Marchand detailed in an October 2, message on X.