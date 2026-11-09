Cowboys Get Trade Deadline Truth Bomb After Week 9 Colts Win

The Dallas Cowboys badly needed a win, and they got it with a Week 9 27-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Going into the game, the Cowboys were slammed for their Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The offense and defense took hits from the media as seats started to get hot on the team.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has been facing a lot of heat because of the way the defense has been performing. After what happened in the Colts game, things might be looking better for the unit with the trade deadline around the corner.

Dallas Cowboys Get the Truth About the Trade Deadline

The Cowboys’ defense allowed just 271 yards in the win over the Colts. They also forced two turnovers, including a game-winning pick by rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs at the end of the game.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared his Week 9 impressions and which statements are considered overreactions. Graziano focused on whether the Cowboys should trade for a defensive player. He believes that is an overreaction.

“At this point they’d be throwing good money after bad. This is a very young defense with a young, first-time coordinator that was always going to need time to grow together. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the amount of time needed was clearly more than a few months. Chasing an NFC East title just because you don’t think the Giants are for real is an admirable idea, but even if the Cowboys were to catch New York, is this the kind of team that can really expect to make noise in the playoffs? Doubtful. The Cowboys’ best trade asset is wide receiver George Pickens, who’s playing on the franchise tag, does not appear to be in the team’s long-term plans and actually missed Sunday’s game because of an injury. The wise move for Dallas would be to see what teams would be willing to give up for Pickens. Maybe that’s how they find the help they need on defense — some kind of player-for-player swap with a team desperate for wide receiver help. And there are several, as we’re about to discuss below.”

The Cowboys entered the Colts game in the bottom 10 in every major defensive category, including total defense, pass defense, run defense, and scoring. This was tied for the second-fewest points they have allowed in a game.

Should the Cowboys Make a Trade at The Deadline?

The problem Dallas faces is that they don’t have much draft pick value to give up. They could use Pickens in a trade for another player.

A lot can happen, and the Cowboys have shown a willingness to trade during the season. Dallas did it with Joey Porter Jr., and that has worked out well for them.

It has to be the right move for the Cowboys if they want to make it happen. Fans will be watching closely to see what Jerry Jones does.