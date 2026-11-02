Cowboys Urged to Trade George Pickens Amid Tomlin Chatter

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to consider trading George Pickens after another damaging loss raised questions about the franchise’s direction and his role within the offense.

Dallas fell to 3-5 after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. During Pro Football Talk’s discussion of the Cowboys, Mike Florio suggested a contender should inquire immediately about Pickens — particularly with Mike Tomlin’s name entering the coaching conversation.

“If I’m a contender looking for a receiver, I’m calling the Cowboys about George Pickens. It feels like that’s broken now. If they can get a second-round pick — they gave up a third — you move on and think about the future,” Florio said. “You have Ryan Flournoy, who isn’t George Pickens but good enough. Especially if you’re thinking about Tomlin, you don’t want Pickens around.”

Tomlin coached Pickens in Pittsburgh before the Steelers traded him to Dallas and the two have a complicated history.

The proposed return would give Dallas valuable draft capital. The Cowboys acquired Pickens from Pittsburgh in May 2025, sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Steelers while receiving a 2027 sixth-round selection.

George Pickens’ Role Raises Questions After Cardinals Loss

Pickens finished with two catches for 48 yards on four targets against Arizona. His limited involvement was particularly noticeable in the snap counts: 42 for Pickens, compared with 50 for Flournoy and 56 for CeeDee Lamb.

He still supplied one of Dallas’ biggest plays. A 37-yard reception helped set up Prescott’s rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 24-10.

Pickens has 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns this season. His contract complicates the decision. Pickens is playing on a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag, with a long-term extension unavailable until after the regular season.

Dallas could retain him with another tag next offseason, although it’d be more practical to reach a long-term agreement if they see him as part of their future. Whether that’s affordable is another question.

Mike Tomlin Chatter Adds Another Layer to Cowboys’ Decision

Tomlin joined the criticism of Dallas after Sunday’s collapse. Speaking on NBC’s Football Night in America, the former Steelers coach questioned the Cowboys’ ability to take control when the game was well within reach.

“They can’t get right,” Tomlin said, via The Dallas Morning News. “That’s my explanation.”

Tomlin has surfaced as a potential candidate if the Cowboys part ways with Brian Schottenheimer. His resume speaks for itself as someone owner Jerry Jones would be interested in.

In 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he won 193 regular-season games, reached the playoffs 13 times and made two Super Bowl appearances, winning one championship.

Jerry Jones, however, said after the loss that he was not considering a coaching change at that time. Schottenheimer remains in charge.

The Cowboys face a much closer decision point on their roster. The NFL trade deadline is November 10, leaving Dallas one more game — against a reeling Indianapolis team — before it must decide whether to make a move involving Pickens.