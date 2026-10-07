Cowboys Urged to Trade for $74 Million ‘Game-Changer’

The Dallas Cowboys deserve some credit for apparently resolving one prominent issue with a major trade last week, addressing the lack of depth–and overall weakness at the top–at the team’s cornerback spot with a bold move for Joey Porter Jr. He is only 24 snaps into his Cowboys career, and might not be with the team past this season, but Porter has so far looked to be exactly what the Cowboys need to shore up a room that was making things difficult on the overall defense.

Now, the question is: Can the Cowboys do it again?

They may need to, because the pass rush remains a point of concern in Dallas, which ranks No. 2 in the NFL in fewest sacks this season, with just four. The team has been getting some pressure, but they don’t seem to have the guy who can put the quarterback on the ground. So, how about trading for Josh Sweat?

Cowboys Trade ‘Too Perfect’

There is a growing presumption that Sweat will be on the trade market before the November 10 deadline hits, as he is said to be unhappy with the Cardinals‘ firing of coach Jonathan Gannon, who was the reason that Sweat signed on in Arizona for four years and $76 million after seven years with the Eagles. He logged 12.0 sacks last season, his best year in the NFL. Getting him to the Cowboys could be the solution to the pass-rush problem.

That’s how it’s viewed as SI.com, at least, where a post is headlined: “Dallas Cowboys-Josh Sweat Trade Is Too Perfect For Jerry Jones To Pass Up.” Indeed, the fit is good–the question would be the price and whether Dallas has enough left to pay it after a trade-happy 18-month binge going back to last year’s trade for George Pickens.

Josh Sweat Would Fill Big Hole

Randy Gurzi of the site writes that Sweat could be the Cowboys’ missing piece.

He notes: “They could continue to look for reinforcements, with Stephen Jones hinting recently that they’re still open for business. If that’s true, they could find a game-changer in Josh Sweat, who was recently mentioned by Adam Schefter as a trade candidate. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said Sweat being on the block has been a rumor “for a while,” and added that continued losses could lead to Arizona making a move.”

The Cowboys, remember, have traded for Pickens, Quinnen Williams, Broderick Jones and now, Porter Jr. in a flurry that goes back to May of last year. It’s left their draft-pick supply depleted–they have a first-rounder and a second-rounder, but only a fourth- and seventh-rounder after that in the 2027 draft.