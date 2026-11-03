Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands $75 Million NFL All-Pro Safety

If you want to understand why the Dallas Cowboys are such a bumbling, stumbling franchise, here’s one shining example.

In 2026, the Cowboys used the first of two 1st-round picks on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall — regarded by some as the best pound-for-pound defensive player in the draft.

The Cowboys and defensive coordinator Christian Parker then made the brilliant decision, after three years of Downs dominating opponents at safety, to have him switch positions to slot cornerback.

The Cowboys, now 3-5 and with Downs in concussion protocol and starting safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson also injured, are still hinting at another trade to try and plug the holes on their sinking ship — The Athletic’s Daniel Popper thinks if they’re determined to do so, they would be the “Best Trade Fit” to obtain NFL All-Pro safety Derwin James off the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

“The Chargers signed James to a three-year, $75.6 million extension in May,” Popper wrote on November 3. “He has played his entire career for the Chargers, but the organization needs to consider all options at this stage. Even with the extension, the Chargers would take on only $9 million in dead money in 2027. The bigger question is whether an acquiring team would be comfortable with James’ $17.5 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2027. James is best playing closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. James, who turns 31 in August, was placed on injured reserve Oct. 31 because of a lingering hamstring injury.”

Derwin James Dominant Throughout Career

James, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has spent his career toiling away as one of the NFL’s best defensive players without ever really playing on a legitimate contender.

In his 9th season, James is a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler who will have approximately $172.8 million in career earnings when his current contract runs out.

To that extent, James and the Cowboys have something in common — high value but low results in terms of team success.

Cowboys Spent Big Money on Jalen Thompson

The Cowboys spent big to lure Thompson away from the Arizona Cardinals on a 3-year, $33 million free-agent contract — he’s missed the last five games with a hamstring injury.

Pro Football Focus singled out the deal for Thompson as one of their favorite NFL free-agent signings after the Cowboys stole him away from the Arizona Cardinals on a 3-year, $33 million contract.

“Thompson was among the most consistent and most underrated safeties in the NFL while playing alongside Budda Baker in Arizona,” PFF’s Zolton Buday wrote. “The Washington State product has earned a PFF overall grade between 68.0 and 72.0 in five of his past six seasons. His 69.2 PFF coverage grade this past season ranked 26th among 93 safeties. Plus, he will be only 28 years old when the 2026 campaign kicks off.”