Cowboys Trade Pitch Finds Javonte Williams’ Replacement in 3-Time Pro Bowler

One of the biggest headaches for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026 is their inability to run the football consistently.

Dallas is 25th in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 94.1. Javonte Williams is the team’s leading rusher with 528 yards and 8 touchdowns, but is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.

With Williams not looking like the lead back the Cowboys hoped for at the start of the season, they may want to consider a change at running back. A new trade idea could get them one of the league’s best players, but it would come at a high cost.

Dallas Cowboys Trade Idea Lands New Starting Running Back

The crew at 105.3 The Fan in Dallas discussed moves the Cowboys could make at the trade deadline. One suggestion was that Jerry Jones call the Indianapolis Colts about running back Jonathan Taylor and get him into a Cowboys uniform.

“The thing with Jonathan Taylor’s contract, which is why the Cowboys should trade for him, is you only got like $4 million left this year, $12 million next year, and then like $9 million the year after that. This is a, this is a deal that I think all teams should be looking at. Even if you have a good running back, add a Jonathan Taylor to the mix.”

Taylor is one of the NFL’s leading rushers in 2026 with 610 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has been a three-time Pro Bowler and has led the league in rushing yards once and touchdowns twice.

Should the Cowboys Trade for Jonathan Taylor?

The Cowboys will see Taylor in person in Week 9, so they will be able to tell whether he’s the real deal this season. That answer is easy: he has had four seasons with 1,000 yards in his seven-year NFL career.

If Dallas really wanted to make this trade. It wouldn’t be cheap, though, and they might not have the draft capital to pull it off. It’ll take a first- or second-round pick to get the job done. They have both in the 2027 draft, but they don’t have a second-round pick in 2028.

Indianapolis will push for a first-round pick, which could be tough on the Cowboys. They’ll need that if they face a situation where they go through a new coaching staff in 2027.

Williams has done a decent enough job that the Cowboys can hold on without an elite running back. Most people are looking for Dallas to make one more trade before the deadline, but focus on the edge rusher room. If they can add another pass rusher, that might be the key to getting them back in the playoff hunt.