Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Them 9-Time Pro Bowl Von Miller Replacement

After a 3-4 start to the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys might end up being buyers at the trade deadline after all.

The Cowboys started their trading earlier than everyone else, landing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Dallas had to give up some draft picks, the Porter trade seems to have paid off right away.

Defensively, the Cowboys still have other spots where they could improve the roster. They might have an opening to replace the disappointing Von Miller at edge rusher with a future Hall of Famer.

Dallas Cowboys Receive Interesting Trade Idea for 2026

ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler listed the top 25 trade candidates, offered insights on each, and suggested potential landing spots. The Cowboys were named as a spot for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“What Fowler is hearing: Mack is productive and affordable. The Chargers gave him a $10 million signing bonus in March, so a new team would inherit the prorated version of his $8 million salary to close out his one-year deal. Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick. The Chargers have held off trading pieces such as Mack up to this point, though. Predicted chance of getting traded: 35% What Bowen sees on tape: Mack doesn’t display the same level of explosive speed on tape, but he can still disrupt the pocket due to his play strength and advanced counter moves. Mack has 14.5 sacks and 83 pressures over his past three seasons, and he can play as both a pass-rushing linebacker or defensive end with third-down upside.”

Mack is off to a strong start in 2026, with 3 sacks in six games. He recorded 5.5 sacks in 2025 and 6 in 2024.

During his 13-year NFL career, Mack has played for the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Chargers. He has made nine Pro Bowls, with 202 quarterback hits and 116 sacks in 185 games.

Cowboys Could Use Khalil Mack to Replace Von Miller

Miller hasn’t been what the Cowboys hoped he would be. While his snap count has increased over the last few games, he hasn’t produced a sack in 2026.

Dallas has used him as a situational pass rusher who doesn’t play every down. That’s how the Cowboys could use Mack, but get more production and snaps from him.

The Cowboys have one of the worst pass-rushing groups in the NFL, and they need to fix it. Until young guys like Malachi Lawrence are ready to step into a bigger role, it’s better to get someone like Mack into the lineup or rotation to help. Dallas is one piece away from being great on defense, and since Miller isn’t getting it done, Mack could help.