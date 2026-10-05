Cowboys Still ‘Looking At’ Trades to Fix Team’s Big Hole

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-2, and while the disappointment of being run over by the Giants in Week 1 and the heart-breaking late loss in Week 3 both linger, there is no question that the team’s offensive firepower is so strong that this group should still be considered a contender. The question, which we’ve known for more than a year now, is whether the defense can come together and play at a level that is something close to NFL league average. With the way that the Cowboys can score, they don’t need the 1985 Bears D, they just need to be slightly Bear-ish.

The Cowboys may have taken a step toward addressing one of the big weaknesses on the team by trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who already showed promise in his first hurried game with the team, allowing no catches to his man. But besides corner, the other main issue here is pass rush. Do the Cowboys, even with a depleted stack of picks after the Porter trade, have a deal in them to add a pass rusher?

Cowboys ‘Looking to Get Better’

That was the question put to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Monday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. And while he did not commit to a sure move, the fact that he is leaving the door open is good news for the Dallas faithful.

Said Jones: “Looking to get better. If we can find an opportunity to get better, we are certainly looking at that opportunity. At the same time, I think we have a chance to get better with what we have on this football team which is encouraging. But, no, we would never rule out improving our team, whether it is pressure, whatever it is. We would certainly look at that. But again, we have got a lot confidence in where this is headed. It’s got to show up in what you are and in terms of how many points we’re giving up and how many football games we are winning.”

Defense Remains Among NFL’s Worst

Help is needed. The Cowboys are tied for the worst defense in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and their pass rush is No. 20 in the league. Coverage remains a problem, as the Cowboys were given an NFL-worst PFF grade of 37.5 when it comes to covering receivers.

Asked if trade reinforcements are coming, Jones said, “I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll continue to see how it progresses. If we don’t make a move, I think this pass rush can progress. If an opportunity is there we will certainly look at it.”