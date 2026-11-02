Cowboys Monitoring Trades for Stars Amid Dysfunction

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling, there is no question about that. After Sunday’s jaw-dropping collapse against the Cardinals at home in Week 8, the team is now 3-5 and has found some truly incredible ways to lose. The end of the game in Rio in Week 3 against the Ravens, in which the Cowboys yielded a seven-second scoring drive to lose, would qualify as the worst loss of just about any season for a decade or so. The Week 5 loss at home to the winless Buccaneers, playing an undrafted rookie quarterback in his second start, would qualify as one of the worst, too. But the Cowboys topped both by blowing a two-touchdown lead to Arizona’s backups on their home field, dropping an overtime game, 33-30, as the NFL trade deadline looms a little more than a week away.

Dak Prescott called it the most disappointing loss he can remember. Jerry Jones ripped the Cowboys’ whole operation, saying the loss was an “indictment” on everyone. For a team that came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations, what happened on Sunday was unacceptable.

And yet … the Cowboys are still hunting on the trade market before the NFL deadline?

Cowboys Looking at Edge Rushers at NFL Trade Deadline

That’s the report from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In an article focused on the fact that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer might not be long for his job, Harris also highlighted intel from around the league suggesting that the Cowboys had inquired about deals for four players: Cardinals edge Josh Sweat, Washington’s K’Lavon Chaisson, Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith and Yaya Diaby of the Buccaneers.

Pressure on the quarterback has been a major failing for the Cowboys’ defense, which had been showing signs of progress for two weeks leading into Week 8 against the Cards, but took a step back in the second half when it allowed 188 yards and three touchdown passes to Gardner Minshew, and 147 yards on 11 carries to Tyler Allgeier.

Would a pass rusher help at this point? This team appears to need much more, including intangibles like grit and guts and leadership.

There’s also the question of what Dallas can give up on the trade market, having already depleted its pick supply in 2027 to just four–a first and second rounder, and two Day Three picks. If this group is salvageable, maybe a trade makes sense. There’s not many indications, though, that the Cowboys are a player away.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.