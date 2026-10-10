Ex-Cowboys 2-Time Pro Bowl Castoff Signed to Seahawks’ 53-Man Roster

The Dallas Cowboys are surely going through it right now after their Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not everyone connected with the team feels it.

Dallas’ secondary had a rough night on Thursday, giving up big plays and getting ripped apart by an undrafted rookie quarterback. The Cowboys’ biggest problem was that they didn’t have Joey Porter Jr. after illness forced him to be a last-second scratch.

Porter is part of the Cowboys’ redesigned secondary, which went through major changes starting last year. The first player gone from that group is getting some good news before Week 5.

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Will Be Active for Seattle Seahawks

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update on the Seattle Seahawks and their roster. The Seahawks signed a former Cowboys cornerback to their 53-man roster, and he will play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Seahawks signed veteran CB Trevon Diggs off of their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Rookie CB Julian Neal was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.”

Diggs has played only one game for the Seahawks this season. He was targeted twice and caught 1 pass for 18 yards.

Most Cowboys fans will remember Diggs for grabbing 20 interceptions in six seasons with Dallas. He made two Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021 after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions.

Ex- Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Set to Play for Seahawks

Diggs was a great defender for the Cowboys in his first few years. Over the last two years, his coverage skills declined before the Cowboys moved on from him.

He is working to get his career back on track with the Seahawks on a defense that’s one of the best in the NFL. Diggs hasn’t played much since the secondary is deep, but he’ll get his shot.

As for the Cowboys, they have their own secondary issues they are trying to get resolved. Diggs’ old running mate, DaRon Bland, has struggled on the outside. Some have called for Bland to move into the slot.

The Cowboys hope to have Porter and Cobie Durant back and healthy for Week 6. Porter and Durant make the most sense on the outside. Moving Bland to the slot would best use his skills.

The Cowboys need some kind of change in their secondary as they try to get things back on track. They cannot afford to keep having historically bad defensive performances. If they don’t, it will lead to major changes for coaches and players on that side of the ball.