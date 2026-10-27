Troy Aikman Delivered the Blunt Truth About Cowboys Despite Week 7 Win

The Dallas Cowboys got the bounce-back win they desperately needed, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 in Week 7.

Dallas fell behind 21-20 in the third quarter after the Eagles drove for a touchdown, taking more than half the clock off. The Cowboys would respond with 18 unanswered points to put the Eagles away.

That win put the Cowboys at 3-4 and moved them to second in the NFC East behind the New York Giants. While everyone can be happy about the victory, one former team legend says it shouldn’t be one that has everyone losing their minds.

Dallas Cowboys Legend Calms Everyone’s Excitement After Week 7 Win

Former Cowboys quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Troy Aikman joined the postgame coverage after calling the game from the booth. Aikman was straight-up honest about whether this changes how people should see Dallas.

“Eh, not really. Not really. And I don’t mean that as a negative… This is a beat-up Philadelphia team. To come in here and win tonight, I mean, let’s not get carried away.”

The Cowboys finished with 416 yards of offense, while the defense allowed just 321 yards in the win. Their win snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cowboys Got the Job Done Against the Eagles in Week 7

This helps the Cowboys by giving them the confidence to battle through tough times. It may not be the most impressive win, but Dallas showed that they can overcome adversity.

They now have a new focus on winning the division. The Cowboys are only about two games behind the Giants for first place. With 10 games left in the regular season, they still have plenty of time to catch up.

Dallas just has to focus on not letting this slip away. They can’t afford to let this momentum go to waste, as they have confidence in themselves again.

What made Week 7 work so well was the balance between the pass and run for the Cowboys’ offense. Even on defense, the Cowboys looked as good as they have all season.

Before they can fully get back in the division race, though, they have to start winning the games they are supposed to. Next up is the Arizona Cardinals, which should be as simple a matchup as it gets.

Arizona has been a weird team of late, as they beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 on a game-winning field goal. Last week, they fell to the Denver Broncos easily, dipping further under .500.

This puts pressure on the Cowboys to beat the Cardinals and get back to .500. They got momentum from the Eagles game, so carrying it over to Arizona will be essential for success.