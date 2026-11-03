Troy Aikman-Joe Buck Feud: New Argument Details Emerge on ‘Monday Night Football’ Fight

It could be the beginning of the end for the “Monday Night Football” duo of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck amid a private fight that became public. Why is there a feud between Aikman and Buck?

New details are emerging on what led to the argument between Aikman and Buck. The verbal altercation occurred on October 12, before the “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Back in September, Buck signed a new lucrative contract extension topping $108 million, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. Aikman is still in search of a new contract and his current deal will expire in February 2027 after the duo is slated to call the Super Bowl.

At the center of the latest dispute is Aikman’s belief that Buck played a role in landing a new deal while the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s future remains in doubt, per Marchand.

Yet, what has become apparent is that the announcers’ relationship is more complicated than this single issue.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest drama between Aikman and Buck.

Troy Aikman’s Fight With Joe Buck: Ex-Cowboys QB Believes Announcer Played Role in Lack of ESPN Contract, Says Insider

Given the private spat turned public, it would be a major surprise if Buck and Aikman remain together in the “Monday Night Football” booth beyond this season. Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks‘ matchup against the Chicago Bears, Marchand reported new details on Buck’s argument with Aikman that occurred on October 12.

“According to the recollection of sources with direct knowledge of the encounter at SoFi Stadium, Buck initiated the conversation by saying to Aikman, ‘You are not going to (expletive) talk to me?’ Marchand wrote in an October 30, story titled, “‘I never thought you’d do it to me’: Inside Troy Aikman and Joe Buck’s ESPN unraveling.”

“Aikman, according to sources aware of his thinking, felt Buck wanted to force a public backlash to appear as the good guy. As the discussion went on, Buck defended himself by saying, ‘I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.'”

Troy Aikman Is Looking Forward to His ‘Next Landing Spot’ Amid ‘Monday Night Football’ Feud With Joe Buck

Aikman is already talking like someone who expects to be working elsewhere in 2027. There is also rumors that Aikman could leave his media role for a full-time front office job.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman told DFW The Ticket when asked about the rumored feud with Buck, per The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “I don’t know if now is the time.

“I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens,” Aikman continued.

“I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

Who Will Replace Troy Aikman on ‘Monday Night Football’?

Despite the messy relationship, there are no signs that ESPN plans to split up Aikman and Buck until after the Super Bowl. Yet, there is already rumors that Fox Sports’ Greg Olsen is the heavy favorite to replace Aikman and join Buck in the ‘Monday Night Football’ booth in 2027.

“Fox’s No. 2 game analyst, Greg Olsen, is widely considered by people inside the sports-media industry to be the favorite to replace Aikman on ‘Monday Night Football,'” Marchand added.

“Though ESPN could try to convince Peyton and/or Eli Manning, Travis and/or Jason Kelce or may hold out the possibility of using Kirk Herbstreit, though he just re-signed an NFL deal with Prime Video.”