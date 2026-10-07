$6.5 Million Trade Idea Would Solve Cowboys’ Painful Pass Rush Problems

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense remains the biggest headache on this team, despite their additions.

Dallas just traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers, which should solve part of their issues. While the secondary may be covered, other concerns remain.

Their pass rush has struggled all season, racking up just 4 sacks in four games. This could mean the Cowboys need one more trade to make things right.

Dallas Cowboys Trade Idea Fixes Pass Rush Issues

Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker shared top trade candidates across the NFL. Locker likes the Cowboys as a possible fit for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

“Tuipulotu entered the 2026 season in the last year of his contract, and he’s enjoying a robust walk year thus far. Indeed, his 80.9 overall PFF grade is the 12th-highest among qualified edge defenders. Tuipulotu has taken strides in run defense with a 71.9 grade through four weeks, and his 16.7% pass-rush win rate is in the 83rd percentile as well. The 0-4 Chargers are rapidly appearing to be sellers at the deadline, and the 24-year-old Tuipulotu looks like the best available edge defender on the market — possibly joined by teammate Khalil Mack. The 49ers need more bodies given injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, while the Bears and Cowboys both rank 22nd or worse in overall PFF grade at the position. A reunion with Jesse Minter in Baltimore could also be on the table, although the Ravens do have a fair amount of talent there despite some difficult individual beginnings.”

Tuipulotu was a 2023 second-round pick of the Chargers and has started 40 of the 54 games he has appeared in. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season after recording 23 quarterback hits and 13 sacks in 16 games.

This season, he has racked up 18 tackles, 8 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. PFF has him graded 80.9 overall, ranking him 12th out of 108 eligible edge rushers.

Cowboys Could Have Something Special in Tuli Tuipulotu If Traded

This is pretty similar to the Porter situation for the Cowboys right now. If they traded for Tuipulotu, they would have to resolve his contract situation since he is in the final year of his deal.

That said, Dallas would be younger and more athletic off the edges. It would probably cost the Cowboys at least a 2027 second-round pick to get Tuipulotu, but he would be worth it.

Dallas has gotten no production out of Von Miller, and the rest of the edge rusher room has been quiet. The Cowboys need all the help they can get, and this feels like a trade that, if Jerry Jones makes it, would put Dallas in the Super Bowl conversation.