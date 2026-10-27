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Cowboys’ Forgotten 336-Yard Weapon Delivered on ‘Biggest Game’ in Eagles Win

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Tyler Goodson
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Dallas Cowboys' running back #32 Tyler Goodson tries to evade Baltimore Ravens' safety #24 Malaki Starks during the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 27, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed a win to get their season back on track, and they delivered a 38-21 win over NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas’ biggest storyline was their success on the ground, with 204 rushing yards. Javonte Williams had one of the best games of his career with 155 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Another Cowboys running back, Tyler Goodson, also had a standout performance for Dallas. Goodson finished with 10 carries for 38 yards, with his longest run for the win coming back 11 yards. That kind of performance from a backup could go a long way in building his confidence.

Tyler Goodson Talked About His Performance in Dallas Cowboys Win

Tyler Goodson
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Tyler Goodson #32 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Goodson spoke with reporters after the game and was asked whether this kind of performance builds his confidence. He said it was an important game for him.

“For sure, this is probably one of the biggest games I’ve had in my NFL career,” Goodson said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “I’m gonna go home and enjoy this one, and then get ready for a short week because Sunday is a new game.”

In five games this season, Goodson has rushed 21 times for 72 yards and caught 2 passes for 4 yards. He was with the Atlanta Falcons in preseason before getting cut, and the Cowboys picked him up.

Goodson spent the previous three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 38 career games, he has rushed for 336 yards and 1 touchdown and caught for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cowboys Picking Up Momentum on the Ground After Week 7 Victory

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Tyler Goodson #32 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against Keisean Nixon #25 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This Cowboys rushing attack was considered one of the worst in the NFL. That’s because they were averaging 41 passing attempts per game before the Eagles matchup.

Dallas had a season-high 38 rushing attempts, while Dak Prescott threw the ball 27 times. Between Williams and Goodson, the Cowboys established a solid rushing attack and finally found balance in their offense.

The hope is that Dallas can maintain this momentum over the next few weeks and carry it through the season. They will have a chance to continue that success against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 action.

Arizona has struggled this season to find any kind of consistency. That could be a major advantage for the Cowboys, since they can now run the football with relative ease.

Dallas will lean more on Williams and Goodson to step up and revive the passing attack. The Cowboys have finally established the running game for the first time all season, and they want to keep it going. Watch for Williams and Goodson to stay involved.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ Forgotten 336-Yard Weapon Delivered on ‘Biggest Game’ in Eagles Win

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