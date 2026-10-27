Cowboys’ Forgotten 336-Yard Weapon Delivered on ‘Biggest Game’ in Eagles Win

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed a win to get their season back on track, and they delivered a 38-21 win over NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas’ biggest storyline was their success on the ground, with 204 rushing yards. Javonte Williams had one of the best games of his career with 155 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Another Cowboys running back, Tyler Goodson, also had a standout performance for Dallas. Goodson finished with 10 carries for 38 yards, with his longest run for the win coming back 11 yards. That kind of performance from a backup could go a long way in building his confidence.

Tyler Goodson Talked About His Performance in Dallas Cowboys Win

Goodson spoke with reporters after the game and was asked whether this kind of performance builds his confidence. He said it was an important game for him.

“For sure, this is probably one of the biggest games I’ve had in my NFL career,” Goodson said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “I’m gonna go home and enjoy this one, and then get ready for a short week because Sunday is a new game.”

In five games this season, Goodson has rushed 21 times for 72 yards and caught 2 passes for 4 yards. He was with the Atlanta Falcons in preseason before getting cut, and the Cowboys picked him up.

Goodson spent the previous three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 38 career games, he has rushed for 336 yards and 1 touchdown and caught for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cowboys Picking Up Momentum on the Ground After Week 7 Victory

This Cowboys rushing attack was considered one of the worst in the NFL. That’s because they were averaging 41 passing attempts per game before the Eagles matchup.

Dallas had a season-high 38 rushing attempts, while Dak Prescott threw the ball 27 times. Between Williams and Goodson, the Cowboys established a solid rushing attack and finally found balance in their offense.

The hope is that Dallas can maintain this momentum over the next few weeks and carry it through the season. They will have a chance to continue that success against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 action.

Arizona has struggled this season to find any kind of consistency. That could be a major advantage for the Cowboys, since they can now run the football with relative ease.

Dallas will lean more on Williams and Goodson to step up and revive the passing attack. The Cowboys have finally established the running game for the first time all season, and they want to keep it going. Watch for Williams and Goodson to stay involved.