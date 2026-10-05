Tyler Guyton Labeled Cowboys’ 198-Pound Weapon as a ‘Hall of Fame Caliber Player’

Many smiling faces in the Dallas Cowboys organization after an impressive 34-30 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4.

The game’s story was the offense, which overcame a slow start to finish with 28 second-half points. It was capped by a Dak Prescott game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb with about a minute to go.

Dallas improved to 2-2 on the season, but wouldn’t have done it without the kind of talent this roster has. One of those players is getting high praise from offensive lineman Tyler Guyton to the point that a gold jacket might be in his future.

Tyler Guyton’s Bold Claim on Dallas Cowboys Teammate

After the game, ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer spent time with Guyton, during which Lamb came up after his brilliant game. Guyton really talked up his teammate.

“What do you want me to say, bro? He’s CeeDee Lamb. I’m actually not surprised. Like at all. This is normal [expletive] to him. We got the best [expletive] receiver corps in the world so like honestly I’m not surprised at all. This is us another day in the office for him. He’s a Hall of Fame caliber player and that’s why I expect out of him. As his teammate, I hold him to high standards as well. Just another day in the office for CeeDee Lamb.”

Lamb finished with 17 receptions for 189 yards and 1 touchdown in the victory. He is currently leading the NFL in receptions (37) and yards 498), while being tied for third in touchdowns (4).

CeeDee Lamb Has Become a Dominant Force in Cowboys’ Offense in 2026

Everyone thought George Pickens would lead the Cowboys after he did last year. It appears as though Lamb has regained his rightful spot at the top of Dallas’ wide receiver room.

Lamb is slowly eliminating the drop issues he’s had in the past and is becoming Prescott’s most reliable target. The two have worked together for years, so that chemistry has always been there.

Now it’s a matter of making sure this stays consistent and Lamb doesn’t revert to his old ways. He’s been a great receiver for a long time, but drops have hurt him.

Dallas doesn’t have much time to celebrate the win, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on the calendar. Lamb won’t have long to try to follow up on his great game. He’s been so good this season and needs to make sure it keeps up.

With the Cowboys’ running game not looking so good, they’ll probably pass more on Thursday against Tampa Bay. If Dallas commits to throwing the ball all game, Lamb will get all the looks and have to make plays from there.