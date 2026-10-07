Cowboys ‘Not Sure’ About All-Pro’s Injury Return in Week 5

There is hope that was has already been a pretty good offensive line in front of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is about to get a significant boost against the 0-4 Buccaneers. That’s because the team has been increasingly positive about Tyler Smith returning to his left guard spot after missing four weeks with a thumb injury that required surgery on his ligament.

Smith’s injury was the one that started the team’s wave of pain back on Labor Day after what had been a very healthy training camp. Since then, there have been two significant injuries in just about every week since. Coach Brian Schottenheimer at the time set Smith’s return date at four-to-six weeks into the year. But he also said at the time that Smith is a fast healer.

Cowboys Not Sure About Return vs. Tampa Bay

We are yet to see whether he has been proven right. The Cowboys opened the 21-day practice window on Smith on Monday, the first step toward getting him back on the field, and have had him go through two practices thus far. But the Cowboys still don’t know whether Smith will be on the field.

Team owner Jerry Jones, in an appearance on Wednesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, tamped down some of the early optimism about Smith’s return.

Said Jones: “The Smith injury at guard was huge, it was huge to not have him in there those first four games. I am not for sure if he is going to be in there tomorrow night or not. But that’s big.”

Decision Will Be Tyler Smith’s

Jones said that, when it comes to the decision on whether Smith will play, the Cowboys will leave it up to the player.

More from Jones, on who will make the decision on Tyler Smith: “Him. How he feels about that hand. Now, that’s a big deal, that hand, as an offensive lineman, we all understand it—he has got to punch, and I mean, that thumb, that hand has to really be ready to take a beating out there. Because without it, you can’t do much.

“But that’s up to him, have a feel for it, have a feel as the game is going. He’ll see if he is reluctant in any way because of the mental aspects of it. He’s ready to play. He can play, and I mean play at that level you’re used to seeing.”