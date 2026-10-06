Tyler Smith Delivered Strong Praise to Cowboys’ 325-Pound Rising Star

While the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line has held up without their top guy, Tyler Smith, some players have emerged as rockstars.

Smith has been on IR since the start of the season with a thumb injury. He had surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his thumb, but was just designated to return from IR.

The Cowboys might finally have their top offensive lineman back for their Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. Someone, though, might be giving Smith a run for his money as the top guy, and Smith has seen it himself.

Tyler Smith Praises Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman

Smith had a chance to speak to the media before his potential return to the field in Week 5. He had one Cowboys offensive lineman who has impressed him while he’s been gone: left tackle Tyler Guyton.

“It’s a testament to the body of work he’s been putting together over the years. I think he’s had to block out a lot of outside noise, the same way a lot of us do. I think he’s really put his head down, worked not only physically, but nutritionally and from a mental aspect. Now, the dominance we all knew was there, people are starting to see in the public. I think he deserves all the props in the world, and he’s going to continue to get better week in and week out.”

Guyton is having the best season of his career after he almost had to battle with Smith for the left tackle job in training camp. This season, he has allowed 9 pressures, 2 quarterback hits, and 0 sacks in 179 pass-blocking snaps. He’s been called for 2 penalties.

Pro Football Focus has graded Guyton a 74.7 overall, ranking him 13th out of 69 eligible offensive tackles. He also has a pass-blocking grade of 64.3 (ranked 45th) and a run-blocking grade of 83.0 (ranked 5th).

Tyler Guyton Has Finally Emerged for Cowboys in Year 3

The Cowboys’ offensive line needed Guyton to be the guy in 2026 who can protect Dak Prescott’s blindside, and he has done the job well. Dallas has been good at protecting Prescott, but the running game has been up and down.

Guyton has been one of the few bright spots in the running game. Dallas has been successful in getting Javonte Williams going when they run it on his side.

With Smith set to return, that will solidify the Cowboys’ offensive line and give them what they need. Their running game can use the boost, and with Smith and Guyton together again, that should help.