Cowboys Get Great Injury News on NFL All-Pro OL Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have been a high-octane offense through the 1st month of the regular season — and done so without arguably their most dominant offensive player, NFL All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

“The Cowboys are activating All-Pro G Tyler Smith from Injured Reserve to play tonight against the Bucs,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning. “A big lift. One of the NFL’s best, Smith had thumb surgery right before the season with hopes of returning as soon as possible. After a full practice Wednesday, he’s back.”

Smith was initially projected to be out 4-6 weeks when news broke of his surgery on September 6.

“The plan all week had been for the Cowboys to get Tyler Smith back for tonight against the Bucs and but wanted to make sure he felt good to go first,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Thurday. “Smith is in good shape, and obviously the thumb, strength wise, is still a work in progress. Dallas’ concern had been the loss of reps this week compared to a normal week. Smith lost out between 70-120 practice reps because of the practice week for a Thursday game, so the team just wanted to make sure with that loss he still felt he could go before deciding. He did.”

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Tyler Smith Becomes Superstar for Cowboys

The Cowboys have a genuine superstar leading their offensive line with Smith, who was voted the NFL’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman by league executives, coaches, and scouts on Sunday, moving up 1 spot from last year’s rankings.

At just 25 years old and with a 4-year, $96 million contract signed in September 2025, that bodes pretty well for the future.

“Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength and finish,” an anonymous AFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’s like prime Jason Peters playing guard.”

Peters was a 9-time Pro Bowl and 6-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle who helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win after the 2017 season—he even spent a season with the Cowboys in 2022.

“Smith is the league’s highest-paid guard, and for good reason,” Fowler wrote. “The 2022 first-round pick has worked his way from offensive tackle prospect to elite guard with three consecutive Pro Bowls. His win rates of 72.1% in the running game and 95.2% in the passing game are good but not elite. But to watch him is to value him.”

Second Offseason Surgery for Tyler Smith

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 328 pounds, underwent knee surgery in February after he participated in the Pro Bowl Games.

“All-Pro OL Tyler Smith had cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl but will be 100% ready for the offseason program, per sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his X account on February 24. “He dealt with the issue during the season, dressing but not playing against the Jets.”

Smith was a 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft out of Tulsa.

In 4 seasons, Smith is a 3-time Pro Bowl selection. He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2023.