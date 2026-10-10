Cowboys Urged to Seek Out $52 Million Replacement After Crushing Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to answer for after their 24-16 Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and many players and coaches are being called out.

Guys like Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker have drawn heavy criticism. Players have also drawn criticism, with much of it directed at tight end Jake Ferguson.

On Dallas’s final drive, Ferguson dropped a pass that was bounced in the air and intercepted by the Buccaneers. He had another drop earlier in the game. That has angered the fan base and is now spreading through the media.

Dallas Cowboys Media Calling for Change After Jake Ferguson’s Bad Game

105.3 The Fan host Shan Shariff went on the air on Friday to share his thoughts on the game. Shariff pushed for the Cowboys to find a future replacement for Ferguson.

“Get Jake Ferguson’s replacement in your sights. Jake Ferguson always does something— way more often than something positive, there’s a boneheaded, dumb, mimbo-type play for Jake Ferguson out there on the field. Normally it’s a fumble. It can be a drop. Recently it has been the blocking. “And I’m not surprised that Jake Ferguson cough that up in that moment, because that to me is what Jake Ferguson is. He’s not explosive, he’s not fast, he can’t block, and he consistently has a brain fart that costs you. Get his replacement, because it ain’t Schoonmaker. They should have left his [expletive] in Brazil.” “I can’t just have a guy out there who’s laying the wood to everyone on blocking. Unless you’re just gonna go ahead and line it up and run Javonte behind Tyler Smith nonstop. I’m done with Jake Ferguson.”

Ferguson caught only 3 passes for 19 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers. He has 15 receptions for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns in four games this season. The Cowboys currently have Ferguson on a four-year, $52 million contract.

Should the Cowboys Replace Jake Ferguson Soon?

Ferguson has struggled this season to make the impact he did in the past. The Cowboys have leaned more on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the passing game.

Dallas has Ferguson under contract through the 2029 season, so they will be stuck with him financially for a bit. The Cowboys could target a younger tight end in the 2027 NFL Draft to develop.

There aren’t many standouts in the tight end room, which is pushing the Cowboys to do something about it. It will be tough with so much money tied up in that room right now.

Dallas may not do something about it now, but they could look at new tight ends next offseason. It’s something to consider for the future.