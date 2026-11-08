Cowboys Rule Out Trio of High-Profile Starters for Colts Game

Even against the lowly Indianapolis Colts, it might be tough sledding for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 after a report Sunday morning that they would be without a trio of starters led by NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens.

“The Cowboys will be without wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (back, hamstring) today against the Colts, according to multiple sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account.

“Cowboys WR George Pickens is inactive today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“The Cowboys are pretty short-handed today,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Pickens Stormed Off Field After Week 8 Loss

Pickens has been in the spotlight all season — not for how great he’s been playing but for his petulance and lack of effort.

That was on full display following a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Shortly after the game, video emerged of Pickens running directly off the field and into the tunnel that runs through the field-level bar at AT&T Stadium after Arizona’s Chad Ryland hit a 42-yard, game-winning field goal.

“George Pickens got OUT of there after the Cowboys loss,” Polymarket Football wrote on its official X account. “This is killing me.”

“COWBOYS WR GEORGE PICKENS RAN OFF THE FIELD BEFORE THE GAME WAS OVER,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “HAVE NEVER SEEN A PLAYER RUN OFF THE FIELD SO QUICKLY.”

Soft Benching for Pickens Against Cardinals?

Pickens’ usage against the Cardinals also looked different— what may have amounted to a soft benching from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has been vocal about Pickens’ lack of effort in the past.

“George Pickens played the least amount of snaps of the Cowboys’ top 3 wide receivers again,” NFL reporter Connor Livesay wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “If Brian Schottenheimer’s big-brain plan to get the running game going is to take Pickens off the field, he’s even dumber than we all think.”

“George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were on the field for I believe just 35 snaps together against the Cardinals,” NFL reporter Tom Downey wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “That 48.6% amount is the first time they’ve been under 50% (excluding games in which one or both didn’t finish) Mind-numbingly stupid from Brian Schottenheimer.”

Pickens is playing on a 1-year, $27 million franchise tag in 2026 in hopes of landing a lucrative contract extension in 2027 — one that could pay him somewhere in the range of $40 million per year.

“The Cowboys treat George Pickens like a subscription they forgot they signed up for,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account. “It’s time to consider trading him before the deadline.”