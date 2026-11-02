Cowboys WR George Pickens Called Out for Postgame Behavior

Another week, another Dallas Cowboys loss, another example of George Pickens showing why he’s immature and needs to be traded as soon as humanly possible.

Pickens went viral — again — for his behavior after the Cowboys’ stunning 33-30 overtime home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Shortly after the game, video emerged of Pickens running directly off the field and into the tunnel that runs through the field-level bar at AT&T Stadium after Arizona’s Chad Ryland hit a 42-yard, game-winning field goal.

NFL teams traditionally shake hands/mingle on the field after the game. Running directly off the field only sends one message — sore loser.

George Pickens Had Another Lackluster Game

Pickens had 2 receptions for 48 yards on 4 targets in the loss. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 3-5.

“George Pickens wants no part of the Cowboys!!” E-Trayde wrote on X with the accompanying video.

“Damn,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill wrote on X in response to the video of Pickens.

“George Pickens got OUT of there after the Cowboys loss,” Polymarket Football wrote on its official X account. “This is killing me.”

“COWBOYS WR GEORGE PICKENS RAN OFF THE FIELD BEFORE THE GAME WAS OVER,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “HAVE NEVER SEEN A PLAYER RUN OFF THE FIELD SO QUICKLY.”

Soft Benching for Pickens Against Cardinals?

Pickens’ usage against the Cardinals also looked different— what may have amounted to a soft benching from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has been vocal about Pickens’ lack of effort in the past.

“George Pickens played the least amount of snaps of the Cowboys top 3 wide receivers again,” NFL reporter Connor Livesay wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “If Brian Schottenheimer’s big-brain plan to get the running game going is to take Pickens off the field, he’s even dumber than we all think.”

“George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were on the field for I believe just 35 snaps together against the Cardinals,” NFL reporter Tom Downey wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “That 48.6% amount is the first time they’ve been under 50% (excluding games in which one or both didn’t finish) Mind-numbingly stupid from Brian Schottenheimer.”

Pickens is playing on a 1-year, $27 million franchise tag in 2026 in hopes of landing a lucrative contract extension in 2027 — one that could pay him somewhere in the range of $40 million per year.

“The Cowboys treat George Pickens like a subscription they forgot they signed up for,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account. “It’s time to consider trading him before the deadline.”