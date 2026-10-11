Cowboys Singled Out as ‘NFL’s Worst Defense’ Since Blockbuster Trade

Here’s something that probably won’t surprise anyone — if you trade away arguably the NFL’s best defensive player, your defense might not be very good anymore.

The Dallas Cowboys learned this the hard way by trading perennial NFL All-Pro and likely future Hall of Fame edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season.

The Cowboys spent 2025 floundering without Parsons — as expected — then spent the offseason and the first part of the 2026 regular season trying their hardest to rebuild that defense.

That includes using both of their 2026 1st-round picks on defensive players and making several high-profile trades—including getting NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nothing has helped, and The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia put the Cowboys’ defense on blast with some alarming stats following their 24-16 home loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

“The Cowboys have now played 22 games since that Micah Parsons trade before last season,” Kapadia said on The Ringer NFL Show on October 10. “In that 22-game stretch, they are the worst defense in the NFL … the very worst defense in the NFL. I know Parsons is injured right now, and he wouldn’t be helping them right now, but you know what? I would feel better if I were a Cowboys fan.”

Cowboys’ Latest Move to Get Star Cornerback

Adding Porter Jr. was the latest move to lift up the defense — and he didn’t even play against the Buccaneers after showing up to the stadium, then being forced to leave with an illness.

Still, the trade for Porter Jr. showed the Cowboys are at least still trying. Right?

“Trade! The Steelers and Cowboys are finalizing a deal sending CB Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on October 1. “The standoff is over: Joey Porter Jr. is about to be a Cowboy, while the Steelers move forward with a big game against the Browns on Thursday night.”

“BREAKING: Steelers are trading CB Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Cowboys are sending a 2028 2nd round pick and a conditional 2027 6th to the Steelers in the trade … deal is being finalized tonight.”

Cowboys Might Still Have Moves on Horizon

The Cowboys might not be done improving their defense — more trades could be on the horizon. Not that it will help, necessarily.

“Say what you will about last year’s Cowboys‘ defense, but you’re bound to look like (expletive) when you trade away one of the best defenders in the league on the eve of the season,” The Athletic’s Dave Helman wrote on his official X account on October 8. “The 2026 Cowboys spent an entire offseason designing this!”

The 2-3 Cowboys head into Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers with the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense. They’re dead last in the NFL in rushing defense (168.4 yards), 27th in scoring defense (27.2 points), and 31st in passing defense (261.3 yards).