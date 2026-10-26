Dallas Cowboys Labeled Best Trade Fit for Surging 27-Year-Old Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys are having a tough start to the season. At this point in the campaign, the Cowboys have a 2-4 record and are third in the NFC East. They have also lost each of their last two games.

Yet, there is still time for the Cowboys to get their season back on track. They have a very important NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, who also have a 2-4 record. The first-place New York Giants also have a 4-2-1 record, so the Cowboys could catch them if they get hot.

Due to this, the possibility of the Cowboys being buyers ahead of the trade deadline is certainly there. They want to be a playoff team, so it would not be shocking if they add to their roster.

One of the Cowboys’ top needs is defensive help. Due to this, they are now being linked to an intriguing trade candidate on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys Labeled Best Trade Fit for Surging Edge Rusher

The Cowboys were recently named one of the best trade fits for Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

“The Bucs drafted Diaby in the third round in 2023, and he has developed into a quality starting edge rusher. Diaby is in the final year of his rookie deal. Through six weeks, Diaby had 10 pressures and three tackles for loss as a run defender. He is explosive to the corner and leverages his length well to create extension as a bull rusher. He is an intriguing cheaper option for teams tight against the cap,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: 49ers, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys.”

With the Cowboys needing to improve their defense, it would make sense if they made a push for Diaby. The 27-year-old would have the potential to be a very good addition to a Cowboys team that needs help right now.

With the Buccaneers struggling early on this season, there is a chance that they will shop Diaby ahead of the deadline, too. If they do, it would not be surprising at all if the Cowboys make a push for him. He would have the potential to be a very good low-risk, high-reward pickup for Dallas if acquired.

Looking at Diaby

Diaby has appeared in seven games this season with the Buccaneers. During them, he has posted one interception, three sacks, and 16 combined tackles. With this, the four-year NFL veteran is playing well early on this campaign and could give the Cowboys a boost if acquired.

Diaby also posted seven sacks and 50 combined tackles last season for Tampa Bay. He has also recorded at least 4.5 sacks in each of his three previous seasons. This included him posting a career-high 7.5 sacks as a rookie with the Bucs in 2023.

Thus, it would make sense for Dallas to pursue Diaby. It will be interesting to see if they trade for him ahead of the deadline from here.