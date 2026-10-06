NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment Over Denver Broncos Game

The NFL has acted quickly following actions directed at Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“#49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw fined $11,941 for taunting the opposing bench, per a league source, during the #Broncos game,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on October 5.

Greenlaw yelled at Payton to “get the f*** off my field,” after a play in Sunday’s contest.

After the game, he said that he had not talked to Payton in “months,” dating back to his time with the Broncos.

Per the NFL, this is a standard–but full–fine for taunting for a player’s first offense, as is the case for Greenlaw. Greenlaw can appeal the decision, but the video evidence is strong, he did not deny the incident, and he also has a history of taking such actions.

A second infraction could incur a fine as high as $17,911.

Greenlaw avoided any discipline for his postgame interaction with Payton on the field, which also drew attention.

Broncos’ Sean Payton Downplays Interaction With 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw

The Broncos signed Greenlaw to a three-year, $31.5 million contract in free agency during the 2025 offseason. His lone campaign with the Broncos was marred by injuries and a one-game suspension, ironically, for his abusive language towards an official following a win.

Greenlaw accused Payton of not being “man” enough to inform him of his departure.

The Broncos cut Greenlaw in March, taking on a dead cap hit in the process, underscoring their desire to move on. Greenlaw inked a one-year, $6 million deal to return to the 49ers this spring.

“Listen, when I say this–and I said this to Kyle [Shanahan] afterwards–I think the world of him. Really, I love everything about him,” Payton told reporters postgame. “And so, he plays with that emotion. And so, all good.”

The Broncos have greater concerns than a disgruntled former player like Greenlaw.

They are 2-2, Payton has already faced questions about taking play-calling back from offensive coordinator Davis Webb amid renewed doubts about Bo Nix, and the injury bug has struck.

That includes 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II, who is expected to miss time at cornerback with an ankle injury. Payton chose not to engage in the war of words with Greenlaw on the field or after, which was good for the Broncos in moving on from their loss to the 49ers.