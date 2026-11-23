One thing that kept the Denver Broncos out of the Super Bowl last season was their backup quarterback situation: Jarrett Stidham was pressed into action in the AFC Championship Game and managed only a single touchdown in a 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots.

Given that knowledge, and the ability to game plan for that same scenario, wouldn’t it be smart to have more options at quarterback if something were to happen to starter Bo Nix again?

Given that knowledge, wouldn’t it be smart to cut off a rival’s ability to do the same?

The Ringer NFL Show put forth an interesting scenario in which the Broncos seem like the best team to grab former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones off waivers after his shocking release last week — at a cost of roughly $2 million for the rest of the year — to ensure quarterback depth and to make sure another AFC playoff team doesn’t get him.

Claiming Jones Could Serve 2 Purposes for Broncos

Right now, the team most connected to Jones is the Patriots, who might not have starting quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season after a Week 10 injury.

“The other thing that I could see happening, and I’m not saying it will happen, but I could see a team thinking the Patriots are going to do it and being like, what is it, $2 milion to block them from getting another quarterback and just keep them out of the playoffs?” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero said on Sunday night. “I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out, but I could see teams having this exact conversation … if he goes to the Patriots and DeVito struggles, Jones could probably play that offense well enough … so a team says we don’t want them in the playoffs. Let’s claim (Jones) and stash him.”

So, getting Jones could be a costly QB2 or QB3 option strategically — but if he’s better than Stidham, it might be worth the price. Especially if catastrophe hits, like it did when Broncos starter Bo Nix fractured his ankle in the final moments of an AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

“The Broncos seem like a clear fit,” The Ringer’s Billy Gil said on Sunday night. “Is he going to be better than Jarrett Stidham should something happen to Bo Nix again, or just possibly better than Stidham should something happen to Bo Nix again? So there is value in saying, this not going to be our starter, you know, but he’s good enough or better than our backup option.”

Risk of Claiming Daniel Jones Off Waivers

While Jones signed a 2-year, $88 million contract with the Colts before the 2026 season — and is coming off a torn Achilles tendon in 2025 — the biggest financial risk for the Broncos comes only if he gets hurt.

If Jones were to suffer an injury in a game, practice, or even while walking into the team facility, it would put them on the hook for $10.5 million in 2027 — which would certainly be a nightmare.

Losing that kind of money in 2027 could also be the difference in bringing back an impact player like slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who could be highly coveted in free agency but might be inclined to give the Broncos a slight discount in order to stay with the only team he’s known and a contender for the foreseeable future.